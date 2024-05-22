Brad McKay takes lead in CHFL player of the year

Hepburn midfielder Brad McKay has edged his way to the lead of The Courier Central Highlands Football League Player of the Year Award.
He heads the voting by one after receiving 10 against Clunes in round six on Saturday.
McKay has 26 votes - one more than Chris Molivas (Daylesford) and Jacob Maddock (Skipton).
Molivas did not add to his total in the Bulldogs' win over Dunnstown, but Maddock jumped up the leaderboard with 10 against Ballan.
Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton) is next best on 24, remaining on that total after the Saints' round six bye.
McKay and Maddock were the only players who received the maximum votes.
Bungaree's Joel Richardson was rewarded with a stand-out performance against Bungaree with nine.
Richardson is in his first season with the Demons, joining from North Footscray in the newly named Western league.
Reliable Buninyong defender Jack Robertson also had a day out with eight votes against Rokewood-Corindhap.
SPRINGBANK V CRESWICK
5-Jarrod McIntyre (C), Geoff Lovett (C), Brad Haintz (S), Pat Taranto (C)
4-Pat Glanford (S)
3-Lleyton Scheele (C)
2-Marcus Hottes (C)
1-Zac Bozanich (S)
GORDON V BUNGAREE
9-Joel Richardson (B)
5-Alex Browning (B)
4-James Lukich (B)
3-Isaac Quick (B), Noah Browning (B)
2-Mark Gunnell (G), Luke Gunnell (G), Zac Ryan (G)
DUNNSTOWN V DAYLESFORD
8-Jordan Schroder (Da), Trent Lee (Da), Will Henderson (Du)
4-Alex Boyse (Da)
1-Travis Dean (Da), Connor Tangey (Du)
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V BUNINYONG
8-Jack Robertson (B)
6-Zac Jenkins (RC)
5-Mack Rivett (RC)
4-Derick Micallef (B), Jacob Coxall (B)
3-Anthony Ebery (B)
LEARMONTH V WAUBRA
5-Ethan Prenc (L), Tom Mitchell (L)
4-Jason Rae (L), Cam Kimber (L), Pat Collins (L), Harry Roscoe (W)
3-James Laidlaw (L)
1-Alex McPherson (W)
BALLAN V SKIPTON
10-Jacob Maddock (S)
8-Lachlan Conlan (B)
3-Lokota Stranks (S), Mitch Walsh (S)
2-Josh Draffin (S), Pat Graham, Blake Colley (B)
HEPBURN V CLUNES
10-Brad McKay (H)
8-Brad Yanner (H)
3-Andy McKay (H), Tom Brown (H)
2-Mitch Banner (H), Matt Ryan (C)
1-Alex Riches (C), Ryan Thompson (C)\
BEAUFORT V NEWLYN
6-Chris Giampaolo (N), Mitch Phelps (N)
5-Daniel Wehrung (N), Kieran Collin (N)
4-Sean Willmott (N)
2-Liam Hoy (N)
1-Levi Cox (B), Hayden Slater (B)
26-Brad McKay (Hepburn)
25-Chris Molivas (Daylesford), Jacob Maddock (Skipton)
24-Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton)
23-Harry Roscoe (Waubra), Sean Willmott (Newlyn)
22-Alex Boyse (Daylesford), Blake Colley (Ballan), Cameron Kimber (Learmonth), Tom Wakefield (Bungaree)
21-Jack Robertson (Buninyong)
20-Jacob Coxall (Buninyong)
19-Mitch Comben (Bungaree), Nicholas O'Brien (Carngham-Linton), Sean Tighe (Hepburn)
18-Christopher Giampaolo (Newlyn), Marcus Hottes (Creswick), Tyson Scoble (Caarngham-Linton)
16-Ben Simpson (Bungaree), Jordan Schroder (Daylesford), Michael Lockyer (Rokewood-Corindhap), Thomas Carey (Newlyn)
15-Liam Hoy (Newlyn), Trent Lee (Daylesford)
