The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Analysis

Brad McKay takes lead in CHFL player of the year

DB
By David Brehaut
May 22 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley McKay has climbed to the top of The Courier CHFL player of the year voting after six rounds. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Bradley McKay has climbed to the top of The Courier CHFL player of the year voting after six rounds. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Hepburn midfielder Brad McKay has edged his way to the lead of The Courier Central Highlands Football League Player of the Year Award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.