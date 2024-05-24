The Courier
Tiny orchids in tiny numbers this season is puzzling

By Roger Thomas
May 24 2024 - 11:30am
Tiny greenhood orchids were once common and widespread through all of the forests south of Ballarat.
A recent bushland puzzle has been the scarcity of one of the more widespread and common greenhood orchids, known as the tiny greenhood (pictured).

