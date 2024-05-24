Tiny orchids in tiny numbers this season is puzzling

A recent bushland puzzle has been the scarcity of one of the more widespread and common greenhood orchids, known as the tiny greenhood (pictured).
Its stems are mostly about 80 to 100 millimetres tall.
This aptly named little orchid has seldom been highly regarded or sought, because it was so common and insignificant through all the forests south of Ballarat.
No one ever thought that it would be scarce, or missed.
The reason for its recent scarcity is unknown, although flowers of several - or perhaps many - local orchid species have been uncommon in the last two or three years.
Erratic rainfall may be the reason.
Most orchids have underground tubers that store energy for the next flowering season.
Many of them flower in winter and spring, but the tiny greenhood is an autumn bloomer, so is unlikely to be affected in the same way as the spring flowering species, unless overall long term rainfall deficiencies are to blame.
Two years ago, a search was made for it at Ross Creek, where it was formerly easily found in autumn.
The same occurred this year, again with no result.
At Clunes, however, several flowers were discovered this month - fewer than usual, but quite a number nevertheless. The Clunes flowers have dark tips.
