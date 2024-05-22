Ballarat Cup Day again locked in for early summer

The Ballarat Cup will remain pivotal to the launch of Racing Victoria's summer program this year.
Racing Victoria confirmed in releasing 2024-25 race dates that the Sportsbet Ballarat Cup will remain in a summer time slot for the second year.
Cup Day will be on Saturday, December 7 - retaining it metropolitan class status.
The Ballarat Cup was shifted from late November last year to accommodate the extension of the Melbourne Spring Carnival.
While programming and stakemoney levels are yet to be confirmed, Ballarat Turf Club chief executive officer Belinda Glass expects the Cup to again be worth $500,000.
The BTC will have 36 race meetings for the season, which starts on August 1.
This will include 15 on the synthetic all-weather surface.
The all-jumps Grand National Steeplechase race day on Sunday August 25, will be the first feature meeting of the BTC season.
The Gold Nugget on Friday, September 20, will be the first of six spring meetings, which will again include a Melbourne Cup even program.
Glass said the BTC dates provided a more even mix of race days, with additional Fridays and less early week time slots among adjustments.
Burrumbeet retains its New Year's Day Cup Day meeting, while Avoca will race twice on Saturday, October 19 (Cup) and Saturday, March 29.
Friday, August 2 (synthetic)
Tuesday, August 6 (synthetic)
Thursday, August 8
Tuesday, August 13
Thursday, August 16 (synthetic)
Tuesday, August 20 (synthetic)
Sunday, August 25 (Grand National Steeplechase)
Friday, September 20 (Gold Nugget)
Thursday, October 3
Thursday, October 17
Thursday, October 24
Monday, November 4
Thursday, November 14
Saturday, December 7 (Ballarat Cup)
Sunday, February 25
Friday, March 7
Tuesday, March 25
Wednesday, April 2
Tuesday, April 15
Sunday, April 27
Sunday, May 11
Tuesday, May 20 (synthetic)
Sunday, May 25 (synthetic)
Wednesday, June 11
Friday, June 13 (synthetic)
Tuesday, June 17 (synthetic)
Tuesday, June 24 (synthetic)
Friday, June 27 (synthetic)
Sunday, June 29
Tuesday, July 1 (synthetic)
Friday, July 4 (synthetic)
Tuesday, July 8 (synthetic)
Thursday, July 10
Tuesday, July 15 (synthetic)
Tuesday, July 22 (synthetic)
Victoria's three marquee races - the Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup - will be run on Saturday, 19 October, Saturday, 26 October and Tuesday, 5 November respectively.
For the second year running, the final three Saturdays of the Melbourne Spring Carnival will be the Caulfield Thousand on November 16, Cranbourne Cup Day on November 23 and Zipping Classic at Caulfield on November 30.
