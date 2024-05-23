The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Overshot the mark': The worst performing suburbs in Ballarat real estate

Gwen Liu
By Gwen Liu
May 23 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's home values have kept declining. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Ballarat's home values have kept declining. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Soldiers Hill's median house price has dropped 19.3 per cent since interest rate began increasing with a national expert stating it was a "natural correction" as Ballarat's home value "overshot the mark" through COVID.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwen Liu

Gwen Liu

Journalist

Gwen Liu is a bilingual journalist in English and Chinese with The Courier. For story tips on Ballarat : gwen.liu@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.