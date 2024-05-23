'Overshot the mark': The worst performing suburbs in Ballarat real estate

Soldiers Hill's median house price has dropped 19.3 per cent since interest rate began increasing with a national expert stating it was a "natural correction" as Ballarat's home value "overshot the mark" through COVID.
Real estate agent Leigh Hutchinson from Doepel Lilley + Taylor sold 12 Seymour Crescent in Soldiers Hill last week, and said the property was listed for about six months after he took from another agency.
The final sale price of the four-bedroom house, built in 1975, was $785,000.
Mr Hutchinson said the listed price at the beginning had been around $900,000.
"There has been quite a reduction in listed price to sale price and time on the market's extended out as well," he said.
Soldiers Hill, Newington, Black Hill were among the top 20 worst performing suburbs in house values across the country since interest rates first increased in April 2022, according to CoreLogic.
Soldiers Hill's median house prices have dropped 19.3 per cent from $676,914 to $546,163 between April 2022 and April 2024, CoreLogic's data shows.
Newington's median house price was down 18.9 per cent from $804,405 to $652,554, and Black Hill's median house price has declined 17.9 per cent from $736,432 to $604,365 in the same time frame.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said regional Victoria had generally been "quite soft markets".
"We're still seeing housing values falling across the Ballarat region, not as swiftly as they were through the earlier part of the rate hiking cycle, but they are still declining," Mr Lawless said.
"Ballarat really stands out with a significant rise in advertised supply. Over the past 12 months [the number of listing] increased by about 32 per cent."
There are about 1682 listings in Ballarat, and the five year average for this time of the year was 822, according to CoreLogic.
"It is more than double the five year average at the moment. So there is a lot of homes to choose from across the Ballarat region - that's great news [for buyers]," he said.
Mr Lawless said Ballarat buyer could negotiate "quite hard" since they had a lot of choices.
"If they find a price that's not right for them, they can move on to another property," he said.
Mr Lawless said the drop in Ballarat had been a natural correction, besides rate hikes, "tough" taxation policies and "weaker demographic trends of overseas migration in Victoria".
"We did see a very strong rate of growth in housing values through the worst of the pandemic. Arguably, value overshot the mark," he said.
Read More:
"But given that really strong upswing in housing values, we're still seeing the local market is recording values that are well above what they were at the onset of COVID.
"In fact, they're about 22.5 per cent higher than what they are they were at the beginning of March 2020 - the onset of COVID. "
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.