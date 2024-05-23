Why Tim Bone is bringing back a heritage dish with good memories and bad

The mere mention of lambs fry and bacon can evoke memories of meals from mum or grandma - for some the memories are good, for others not so.
It's a dish that was popular in decades past but not often found on the modern menu or on the meal plans of today's families.
Ballarat chef Tim Bone wants to change attitudes toward the dish, and at Sovereign Hill's Heritage Harvest Weekend on May 25 and 26, part of the Ballarat Heritage Festival, he'll run cooking demonstrations on how to cook the classic dish but modernise it to 21st century tastes.
"It's a classic dish from ... when you ate every part of the animal," he said.
"People will have memories of their parents or grandparents cooking cooking it when they were kids. Some will be good memories, but there are many bad so I'm trying to show lambs fry and bacon can be delicious."
The modern twist involves an emphasis on local ingredients including 1816 sourdough bread and poached free range eggs on top.
He will also be cooking and serving up his famed toasties, but the menu will have a heritage theme, with toasties including The Eureka and The 1851.
Bone will share centre stage at Sovereign Hill during the Heritage Harvest Weekend with fellow chefs Julie Goodwin and Darren Purchese who will take part in cooking demonstrations, Q and A sessions and meet and greet events.
Alongside the cooking demonstrations and celebrity chefs, there will be a village market with more than 30 producers and artisans, cooking and craft sessions with the Country Women's Association, and kids activities.
It will be the third year of the gourmet weekend. More than 3000 people enjoyed the first festival in 2022, last year saw more than 4000 visitors and this year Sovereign Hill are expecting well over 5000 food lovers during what was previously a traditionally quiet period with around 1000 visitors for the same weekend.
For the first time this year, the cooking demonstrations and other events will be included at no extra cost on top of the usual admission price.
"Heritage Harvest Weekend is inspired by the many people and nationalities that came to the goldfields and brought their traditions and cultures with them. It's the perfect way to pay tribute to our rich culinary history while enjoying some of the best regional produce today," said Sovereign Hill chief executive Sara Quon.
Other highlights of Ballarat Heritage Festival for the weekend of May 25 and 26 include:
Ballarat Beard and Stashe Competition, May 25, 11am to 5pm. Hop Temple. Free
Some of the city and country's finest facial hair will be shaped and styled for the popular Beard and Stashe Competition. There's five categories of judging and a 'just for fun' category where you can don a fake beard to take part. There's also bands, craft beverages and market stalls.
Ballarat Dog Beard and Stashe Competition, May 26, 2pm to 5pm. Hop Temple. Free
Vintage Vibes Weekend, May 25 and 26, 10am to 4pm, St Patrick's Cathedral Hall, 3 Lyons St. South. Free but gold coin donation encouraged
The Vintage Vibes Weekend brings together the Victorian Pine-Up Pageant from 12.30pm to 3pm on Saturday, and the Miss Vintage Australasia competition on Sunday where entrants honour the past and work toward a brighter more promising and inclusive future. Both events showcase entrants' love for the fashion and music of yesteryear. The dual events are combined with stalls and classic cars both days and a Saturday night event featuring rockabilly performers Jake and the Cadillacs.
Ballarat Fire Station Open days, May 25 and 26, 10am to 4pm. 20-22 Barkly Street. Free entry with donations accepted.
Ballarat Fire Station is the oldest operating fire station in the Southern Hemisphere and is home not only to current volunteer firefighters but an important collection of historical firefighting equipment, vehicles, uniforms and other items collected since the brigade was founded in 1856.
Ballarat's Industrial Heritage, May 25 and 26, 9am to 4pm. Ballarat Airport Precinct, Airport Road, Mitchell Park
Get a close look at some of the historical engines and machinery built by the major engine builders and machinery manufacturers that operated in Ballarat during the first half of the 20th century.
Steam Train Rides, May 25 and 26, 8.45am to 5.08pm. Ballarat Railway Station. Tickets $14 to $84
The popular Steamrail Victoria steam train shuttles return as part of the Ballarat Heritage Festival. The shuttle trips run 18km to Lal Lal and return, giving visitors a taste of train travel in the age of steam.
Rose Hudson Theatrical Milliner, May 25 and 26, 11am to 3pm. Arts Hub Ballarat, 10 Lydiard Street North, free
Drop in to the Arts Hub where Ballarat theatrical milliner Rose Hudson, who has worked with prominent arts companies and exhibited at the National Gallery of Victoria, will be in residence creating new pieces and duplicating fragile hats and head wear contained in the Gold Museum collection.
Heritage of Ballarat Astronomical Society's Unique Observatory, May 25, 2pm - 7.30pm. Ballarat Municipal Observatory and Museum, 439 Cobden Street, Mount Pleasant. Free
Ballarat has its own historic observatory just a short distance from the CBD. Discover the observatory and its collection of instruments, books and space endeavour models and enjoy safe viewing of the sun if the weather is clear in the afternoon, and special viewing through the heritage telescopes if clear in the evening.
