CHFL: Daylesford star out, another under injury cloud for Gordon clash

Daylesford will be without one of its star recruits while another is doubtful for one of the unbeaten Bulldogs' biggest tests of the Central Highlands Football League season so far against reigning premier Gordon.
Midfielder Andrew Panayi has been ruled out with a strained hamstring, while Matt Dean is being monitored with a calf strain.
Each was injured in Daylesford's six-point win over Dunnstown on Saturday.
It was Pananyi's second game for the year after being a late signing from Werribee Districts and starring on debut against Rokewood-Corindhap.
Also from Werribee Districts, Dean has already proven to be a great asset for the Bulldogs' engine room, being in their best in four of six games.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad confirmed Panayi would miss, while Dean was under a cloud with a final call still to be made on whether he lined up.
Mitch Steen (calf) is also doubtful after pulling up sore, but Adam Pasahidis has been given the green light after what was initially thought to be a tight hamstring has been diagnosed as cramp.
Daylesford might gain up to four players for the home clash with Gordon.
Toby Maher (quad), Aaron Smith (groin), Jake Briggs (suspension) and Lee Johnston (calf) will all come under consideration at selection.
Maher, Smith and Briggs are all available to return, while Johnston faces a fitness test.
Maher has missed the past three games and Smith has been sidelined for four.
The Tasmanian-based Briggs has not played this season after being suspended for six matches after an incident against Buninyong in a practice match.
Johnston was part of Daylesford's "bulk buy" from Werribee Districts and played in the opening three rounds.
Daylesford is second on the ladder as one three unbeaten teams with top side Bungaree and Newlyn.
The Bulldogs' six wins already far exceeds their 2023 record of two wins and a draw, and has them fast-tracked towards playing finals.
Daylesford's biggest billing to date has been its round two win over arch-rival Hepburn and this is right up with that.
Daylesford has had to dig deep over the past two rounds for wins by six points, while Gordon has its sights on bouncing back after a first loss of the season to Bungaree.
