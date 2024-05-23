The Couriersport
CHFL: Daylesford star out, another under injury cloud for Gordon clash

By David Brehaut
May 23 2024 - 12:30pm
Daylesford onballer Matt Dean will be monitored closely in the days ahead owing to a calf strain. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Daylesford will be without one of its star recruits while another is doubtful for one of the unbeaten Bulldogs' biggest tests of the Central Highlands Football League season so far against reigning premier Gordon.

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

