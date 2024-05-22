Why Olympians will be sporting a touch of Ballarat as they compete in Paris

Australian Olympians competing in Paris will wear a touch of Ballarat after Ballarat High School student Audrey English won a competition to design shoes that are part of the competition uniform.
All Australian rowers in the Olympics and Paralympics will wear shoes bearing Audrey's striking geometric design that bear the traditional Aussie green and gold and draw inspiration from the bar graph displays on rowing training machines, and the colours around Lake Wendouree.
Audrey, a keen school rower for the past four years, entered and won a national design competition for Bont Rowing, which supplies shoes to Rowing Australia.
Now she's hoping to catch a glimpse on television of Australian rowers wearing her shoes at the Olympics.
Audrey's design was shortlisted after her entry, and she then had to submit more information about her design and how she came up with it - and two weeks ago she learned the rowing team would be wearing her design.
"I was pretty excited ... it was a nice surprise," she said.
The Australian rowing team at the Olympics is likely to contain two Ballarat rowers - Kat Werry and Lucy Stephan - which makes the Ballarat boat shoe design even more special.
Design is one of year 12 student Audrey's passions, and she designed the logo for the BAS Head of the Lake regatta last year.
"I've always done art, and really like art," she said. "I'm not doing any art subjects at the moment but next year at uni I'd probably like to do engineering or architecture."
As part of the winning prize Audrey also gets to make a custom design shoe for Ballarat High School, which will receive 16 free pairs of rowing shoes.
Ballarat High School rowing coach Robert Simmonds suggested Audrey enter the design competition after talking to the shoe company at the national rowing championships where the school's boys team competed.
"Audrey has been very good at design work for many years so I thought she was the best one to go to and it's pretty exciting to win," he said.
He will be among many keeping a keen eye out to catch a glimpse of Audrey's shoes on the Olympics coverage, and following the sporting glory of former Ballarat High School students Kyra Cooney-Cross who is set to play soccer with the Matildas in Paris, and javelin veteran Kathryn Mitchell who is still in the mix for Olympic selection.
