How to feel better about exercising, from an expert

May 20 to 26 is Exercise Right Week, a nation-wide public initiative intended to inform and educate Australians on the benefits of an active lifestyle.
This year's theme is 'Just Move - 30 minutes, 30 days in May.' It is intended to promote the health benefits of getting active for as little as 30 minutes a day.
In fact, the news is even better than that.
Chronic disease risk can be significantly reduced with as little as 10-15 minutes of walking per day. Sure, more is better, but the biggest benefit occurs when you go from doing no activity to doing any activity.
We are all broadly familiar with the unparalleled benefits of exercise, such as a 20-45 per cent risk reduction for more than 25 major chronic conditions.
However, knowledge is not always predictive of behaviour, as evidenced by the fact that more than half of Australian adults and almost three quarters of Australian children do not meet the physical activity guidelines.
Physical inactivity is one of the five leading global risk factors for mortality and is responsible for 21-25 per cent of breast and colon cancer burden and 30 per cent of ischemic heart disease burden.
Mood, memory, muscles, or heart, there is no tissue type in your body that does not benefit from exercise. It is free, improves the quality and quantity of your life with no negative side effects.
Whether it is reducing obesity in children, decreasing heart disease and cancer risk in adults, or maintaining strength, balance and independence in the elderly, exercise simply never stops being effective.
Unfortunately, many who could most benefit from exercise have delayed starting, or have been thwarted by injury, chronic condition, or simple uncertainty.
This is where an Accredited Exercise Physiologist (AEP) can help. AEPs are university qualified allied health professionals that design and deliver targeted exercise interventions for healthy individuals, people with acute, sub-acute or chronic medical conditions, injuries, or disabilities.
You would have no hesitation consulting a dietitian regarding your diet, a dentist for your teeth, or a doctor for a medical concern. It should be no different if you need help with your exercise; you should consult an expert.
In an age of ubiquitous social media, a popular fitness influencer can have more reach than the most lauded and credentialed health professional.
A well-intentioned newcomer to exercise could easily be led astray with inappropriate, ineffective, and sometimes dangerous advice.
Clear, safe, and effective advice is important.
Commonly cited barriers to commencing or continuing with exercise include illness, injury or fear of injury, lack of motivation, lack of skill or confidence, and unsuitable exercise programs.
An AEP can help you with any or all of these barriers.
They can design an individualized and progressive exercise plan that can prevent, treat, and manage a wide range of health conditions.
They can accommodate and rehabilitate existing injuries and conditions and take into consideration any medications you may be taking.
If you are not currently physically active and are unsure where or how to start, a friendly AEP can point you in the right direction, regardless of your age, health, and fitness level.
If you are going to exercise, and you should, you might as well exercise right.
The Health and Clinical Exercise Centre at Federation University's Mount Helen Campus runs two clinics for individuals who have an injury, suffer from a medical condition, or who are unfit or nervous about commencing exercise.
The Private Clinic offers sessions run by AEPs while the Student Clinic is run by exercise physiology students and directly supervised by AEPs as a part of the Master of Clinical Exercise Physiology course.
Both are open to the public.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.