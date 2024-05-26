It can take Amy hours to get just 12km - and that's if the buses are on time

What is usually a 15 minute car drive into Ballarat Central can take more than an hour for Amy-Louise Hill on the Ballarat bus network.
If the Miners Rest bus is on time it gets her to Wendouree five minutes after her second bus has already left.
It is then another 20-30 minute wait for the next number 11 bus to pass.
Luckily, Ms Hill said, the Wendouree 11 bus is "always late" so she is able to make the trip without waiting.
"They just don't line up with each other, it is horrible," she said.
She said the network needs buses more often and improved routes - especially in the newer areas of the city.
Ms Hill has lived in Ballarat for almost five years and when she was first in Miners Rest there were "hardly any homes".
"They need to understand if you're going to build more houses, more people are going to move in and you're going to need more transport, more frequently," she said.
"They're going to need to connect a little bit better, (because) if the buses are all on time, it would take me an hour and a half just to get into town."
It is even worse on the weekends, with no buses to or from Miners Rest on a Sunday.
"If you don't drive and don't have enough money to get an Uber or taxi, you are kind of trapped for Sunday," Ms Hill said.
"To get a taxi from where I live to Stockland Wendouree costs between $25-30 and that is not even seven kilometres."
Ms Hill said she also saw lots of people not paying for buses.
She said the Myki app can be difficult to use, sometimes taking multiple tries to touch on if you are using your phone.
The state's Department of Transport, which is in charge of the bus network, said it uses many different measures to find areas for improvement in the bus system, including consultations with advocacy groups and councils.
Complaints and promises about the Ballarat bus network have been around since 2017, when the network was last reviewed to revolve around the city's train station.
It is a key piece of advocacy for the City of Ballarat council, but no network review has emerged from the state government despite numerous stories about how hard it is to navigate the network.
Mayor Des Hudson said in a statement they are seeking a review to "determine where improvements could be made".
He said he understood a full upgrade of the network "would involved thorough planning and investment" but hoped for an "upgrade of the entire bus network".
When speaking to The Courier before the state budget on May 7, mayor Des Hudson said he had been told the transport department is currently in the middle of the bus review for Mildura.
Cr Hudson said he did not know why a bus review would cost so much money and felt the department had put the project in the "too hard basket".
On May 13, the state government announced it would be improving bus routes in Torquay and Armstrong Creek, near Geelong by straightening up routes between smaller towns, making it faster for residents to get to where they need to go.
Surf Coast shire mayor Liz Pattison said the project came from advocacy group G21, which is made up of five council areas.
She said their integrated transport plan indicated they needed better bus connections between towns and they were able to use their combined voices to get action on the matter.
Ballarat council has a similar advocacy group, the Greater Ballarat Alliance of Councils (GBAC), and is seeking $200,000 from the state government to pull together a plan for better connectivity with buses across the district, including smaller towns like Smythesdale.
This is alongside work for the bus network review and in addition to the need for changes just in Ballarat.
When asked questions about a bus network review in Ballarat, a transport department spokesperson said in a statement the government was "unlocking more of the benefits buses can deliver" through the statewide bus plan.
The document from 2021 aims to prioritise straightening out routes, making sure buses don't get stuck in traffic and connecting buses to other public transport services.
The department then pointed to the significant reforms done to the Ballarat network in 2015 and the new schedule put in place at the end of 2021 to better align with the train timetable.
The department of transport did not respond to questions on where Ballarat falls on the priority list for a full network review or what would be required to trigger a review for Ballarat.
Questions to the minister were referred back to the department.
Cr Hudson said in a statement there are other steps that can be taken to improve buses before a full review can be done.
"We believe there is scope for extending existing services in the short term, particularly in areas like Brown Hill and the Ballarat West Growth Area," he said.
"Among the improvements that we would like to see prioritised include cross-town services between suburbs, extended routes into growth areas, faster journey times and greater frequency of services."
In the short term Ms Hill might see changes to buses in Miners Rest in the future, but her story is shared with residents across Ballarat trying to navigate a bus system that they say does not work for them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.