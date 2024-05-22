'Died before getting any answers': Family calls for help in solving 1970s cold case

Authorities have made a renewed call for information into the disappearance of Ballarat woman Sherrlynn Mitchell, who went missing more than 50 years ago.
In a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, the Australian Federal Police [AFP] stated Ms Mitchell had been missing since November 22, 1973, after leaving her Ballarat home to meet a friend.
On this day, Ms Mitchell failed to meet her friend at a bus stop, and hasn't been seen since.
In a quote attributed to one of Ms Mitchell's siblings, they stated their red-haired sister was pretty and petite.
"She was a loving sister. Her brother and I would like her to come back as we miss her greatly," they said.
"We were close when we were children. It has impacted my life as I think of her often.
"I want to know what happened to her. My mother died before getting any answers."
According to the AFP's Missing Persons website, Ms Mitchell was born in 1957 and would now be 66-years-old.
It states after Ms Mitchell went missing, she did not return to her job at the Ballarat Woolen Mills and never collected her wages or holiday pay.
Her family have not heard from her in the 50 years since.
Ms Mitchell is also described as being 165 centimetres tall, having red hair, hazel eyes and a fair complexion.
This is not the first time in recent years police have called for information while trying to locate Ms Mitchell.
In February 2022, they released a computer generated image of what she might look like in the present day.
At the time, Ballarat Investigation Unit detective acting sergeant Andrew Barnes said police had exhausted all avenues of enquiry into the then 16-year-old's disappearance.
"While there is nothing at this time to indicate Sherrlyn's disappearance was suspicious, police are keen to speak to anyone who has more information about her movements over the years or where she may be now," he said.
Two years earlier, samples of Ms Mitchell's and her mother's hair were sent to the Victorian Police Forensics unit and the Institute of Forensic Medicine for examination, but no DNA matches in Australia were found.
The call comes as searches remaining ongoing for the body of Ballarat woman Samantha Murphy, who was allegedly murdered earlier this year.
Ms Murphy went missing on February 4, 2024, after leaving her home for a run in the early morning, sparking a widespread search effort amongst the Ballarat community.
Police have since charged 22-year-old Patrick Stephenson with her murder, but her body is yet to be found despite extensive searches of bushland surrounding Ballarat.
In total, the AFP's website lists five people as missing from the Ballarat area.
In addition to Ms Mitchell, this includes Rodney Galvin, Susan Williams, Donald Govan and Terrence Floyd.
In May 2024, a coronial inquest concluded, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Galvin had died after leaving his Rice Street home on April 6, 1987.
While no conclusive evidence has been found as to what happened to the then 21-year-old, at least two suspects have been questioned in relation to his murder.
In circumstances matching that of Ms Mitchell, the mother of Mr Galvin also died before finding out what happened to her child.
Anyone with information regarding Sherrlynn Mitchell's disappearance is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.