The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Died before getting any answers': Family calls for help in solving 1970s cold case

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
May 22 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sherrlynn Mitchell went missing from Ballarat in 1973. Picture file
Sherrlynn Mitchell went missing from Ballarat in 1973. Picture file

Authorities have made a renewed call for information into the disappearance of Ballarat woman Sherrlynn Mitchell, who went missing more than 50 years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.