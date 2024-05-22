Future unclear for RSL

This is The Courier's deputy editor, Alex Ford, with the latest news from across the city.
No one wants to see an organisation like a small town's RSL in trouble - but the Creswick-Smeaton sub-branch is having to fundraise to keep the lights on.
Bryan Hoadley has a chat with the group's president, amid fears it may not be able to continue, or organise Creswick's Anzac Day march.
Once again, it's been a busy day in court, with Alex Dalziel sitting in on a bail application for an alleged daylight break-in at a Wendouree house.
In happier news, there's a gallery of all the outfits from Hand in Hand's star-studded gala to support mental health from Melanie Whelan, and Michelle Smith has a great yarn on a Ballarat High School student who designed the boat shoes Australia's Olympic rowers will wear in Paris.
Speaking of sport, David Brehaut has got the date for this year's Ballarat Cup - it's back on in December! - and all the stats from The Courier's Central Highlands Football League player of the year comp.
Keep an eye out for big news from a big City of Ballarat council meeting, and some great features rolling out today.
Stay warm,
Alex
