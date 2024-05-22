Further details about Celsius apprentice's psychological distress revealed

The GP and psychologist for the alleged victim in a serious workplace bullying case have faced cross-examination at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
It is the third day of proceedings against Benjamin Foy, a 31-year-old tradie accused of forcing an apprentice into a noose on a job site in Alfredton.
Foy is contesting charges of unlawful assault, imprisonment and reckless conduct, brought by police after the alleged roof incident, and another incident where Foy was said to have assaulted the 17-year-old.
At Wednesday's hearing, prosecutor Bianca Moleta read a statement from Celsius Heating and Cooling co-owner Andrew Stoney, who said the allegations of workplace bullying were a complete surprise to him.
In the statement, Mr Stoney said he had spoken with the now 18-year-old apprentice's mother about his mental health prior to the alleged roof incident.
On the afternoon of the day of the alleged incident, Mr Stoney received a text message from the apprentice asking to have the next day off.
The apprentice told his boss in the text that "the boys have gone too far this time".
The court also heard from the apprentice's general practitioner Dr Rimas Liubinas, who saw the apprentice the day after the hanging incident was said to have taken place.
The doctor said the 18-year-old had a "reddish" mark on the side of his neck, but showed no other signs of injury.
The doctor tested the 18-year-old's range of neck movement and had his neck x-ray scanned, but was unable to find areas of swelling, fractures or dislocation.
Three days after the visit, the doctor conducted a mental health screening on the 18-year-old, called the "Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale 21".
The test comprises 21 questions and is used to determine whether a patient may be suffering from psychological distress.
Dr Liubinas said the 18-year-old tested "high" in the categories of stress and depression, and "extremely high" in the category of anxiety.
The court also heard from psychologist Andrew Toohey, who is currently treating the 18-year-old.
Mr Toohey diagnosed the 18-year-old with post-traumatic stress disorder, stemming from the alleged roof hanging incident while he was working at Celsius.
Mr Toohey said the 18-year-old met all of the eight criteria associated for a PTSD diagnosis, such as being in a state of "hypervigilance", involuntary flashbacks and an aversion to talking about the incident, among others.
The court was told the 18-year-old's father had taken his own life when he was a child.
This was disclosed for the first time to the 18-year-old on the night of the alleged roof incident, when he told his mother about what had happened at work.
Foy's lawyer David Tamanika asked the psychologist whether the revelation about the 18-year-old's father's suicide may have been a trigger for his PTSD, rather than the roof incident.
Mr Toohey said he thought it unlikely, as the 18-year-old had been especially distressed about what had occurred in the roof, and his alleged hanging.
The matter will conclude with a final hearing on Thursday.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
