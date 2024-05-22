The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Further details about Celsius apprentice's psychological distress revealed

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 22 2024 - 7:38pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture

The GP and psychologist for the alleged victim in a serious workplace bullying case have faced cross-examination at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.