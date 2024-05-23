Homeowners to face higher council bill after rate increase approved

The 2.75 per cent rate increase has been approved by councillors at the most recent council meeting.
The City of Ballarat had a new approach to developing the 2024-25 budget, using earlier community consultation to shape the budget and then developing a draft to be approved by councillors.
While the budget passed at the council meeting on Wednesday, May 22, two councillors voted against it - councillors Ben Taylor and Samantha McIntosh.
Cr Taylor said he had voted against the budget for four years, saying more should be done to avoid a rate increase, while Cr McIntosh said council should be doing more with tax dollars from other levels of government.
"Three per cent of taxes is not enough coming to our region," she said.
"I want to see conversation from our council to the state and federal government to make sure there is a better distribution."
In previous years, the draft budget would be put to council to be approved for community consultation and then brought back for council's final approval after community feedback on the draft document.
This year's budget included a $122.8 million capital program.
Capital works include $30.5 million in road infrastructure, $11.1 million in community infrastructure, $5.55 million for Art Gallery of Ballarat upgrades and $4 million for the start of construction for the regional animal shelter.
Expenses are expected to be $245 million, about $20 million more than 2023-24 - a large part of that is an additional $10 million in employee costs.
Ratepayers will also be paying a larger general waste fee, an increase of 7.4 per cent, estimated to be $34 more per property, which means the fee will be $491.
The council will borrow more than $20 million for capital works, having taken no new loans in the 2023-24 budget - council previously had $28 million in loans.
The loan is for several projects including the Sebastopol Community Hub and $4 million for humidifiers at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
The budget has increases for council-run childcare facilities, and services run by the aquatic centre, as well as new fees to hire council facilities like the Mining Exchange and Civic Hall for not-for-profit organisations.
