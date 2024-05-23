Parents urged to get children jabs to protect against serious flu brewing

PARENTS of young children are urged to get the family rolling up their sleeves for an influenza jab to protect against the dangerous virus.
Grampians Public Health Unit is recommending children aged from six months old get protected to help themselves, family and friends to stay well this winter.
This comes after Grampians Health public health expert Robert Grenfell warned earlier this month of a particularly serious influenza and COVID-19 winter brewing.
Dr Grenfell said children younger than five years old were at a higher risk of flu complications and even healthy children could get very sick from the virus.
And children could be super spreaders.
"If you are a parent of a young person, please consider booking them in for a flu vaccine to help keep them well this winter," Dr Grenfell said.
"The flu can spread more easily in places where children spend lots of time together, like childcare centres, playgroups and schools so it's really important that they are protected."
Dr Grenfell has said prolonged periods in isolation during pandemic restrictions, without exposure to the flu, has meant catching the flu now had potentially significant consequences. He said this was a particular concern if infecting an vulnerable loved one.
Influenza is common year-round in the Grampians region and the highly-contagious infection typically peaks during winter months.
There have been 610 recorded cases in the City of Ballarat in the past 12 months, including 140 in 2024, Victorian health department data shows. This does not take into account those cases not recorded by doctors.
Cases are on par with the spike coming out of pandemic restrictions in 2022, compared to five cases for the first five months of 2021.
Statewide there had been almost 7,800 reported flu cases by the start of May, up 1,455 more than the same time in 2023.
Dr Grenfell has said the flu is not just a cold.
Anyone with flu or COVID-19 symptoms is urged to socially isolate from others. To prevent viral spread, people are encouraged to mask-up and to practise good hand hygiene and, where possible, mix in well-ventilated spaces.
Flu vaccinations are available via general practices, council immunisation clinics and pharmacies.
Jabs are free for those at high risk, including children aged six months to five years old, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, pregnant people and those aged 65-plus.
Meanwhile, Victoria's health department has this week confirmed a case of avian influenza in a child who returned to Australia from overseas in March 2024. The child experienced a severe infection but has made a full recovery.
The health department has found no evidence the virus has spread in Victoria and made clear the chance of extra human cases was low because avian influenza did not easily spread between people.
While the seasonal flu vaccine does not protect against avian influenza, a health department advisory states the jab can help prevent the development of mutated viruses.
Poultry workers and those travelling to areas with avian flu outbreaks are urged to have flu jabs up-to-date.
The health department is supporting Agriculture Victoria respond to an avian flu outbreak among birds in an egg farm in Meredith. Testing has confirmed this outbreak is not related to the state's human case.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.