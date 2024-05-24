Injury forces sprint star Anderson out of Oceania titles

Ballarat sprint queen Armani Anderson is out of the Oceania Championship in June after straining a hamstring while training.
The 16-year-old, national all-schools champion was deep into preparations for the upcoming championship in Fiji when the injury occurred last week.
Scans confirmed this week a hamstring strain which will sideline her for a few weeks.
Coach Gerrard Keating said he was shattered for the young star, who earned her selection for her first international event after a second placing at the Australian Championships in Adelaide last month.
"We got the confirmation from the MRI on Wednesday," he said. "It's really disappointing, she was in such good shape, next-level running quick.
"It can be the sprinter's curse in a way, when you are running that quick, you can be on the knife's edge, we're both shattered because we knew she was ready to do something very quick."
Keating said he was disappointed for his young charge, but remained a firm believer that "things happen for a reason".
"She's absolutely devastated as you'd expect," he said. "But how she was running shows me that she could be anything.
"Come next season, I've got no doubt she will be bulletproof. I can promise you bigger and better things are on the horizon for her.
"What she has shown me in the past few weeks is that she will reach the highest level, I've got no doubt about that."
Meanwhile, Ballarat high jumper Yual Reath has moved to a career high of number 17 in the world after his success at the Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo last Sunday.
Reath cleared 2.30m for the second time, but was unable to reach the magical 2.33m mark to earn his ticket for Paris.
However that success means the two-time national champion is for the first time ranked as Australia's number one high jumper. His win saw him leapfrog both Brandon Starc (who finished 10th in Japan, now ranked 18th) and Joel Baden (now ranked 26th).
Reath's success in Japan, one of his first major international meets, saw him finish ahead of the world number four, Korea's Sanghyeok Wood, who cleared 2.27m.
Reath should pick up some more points at the Oceania Championships in June with the points on offer the equivalent of a Diamond League meeting. Should he win there, he could potentially move into the top 10 in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.