Sharp commits to US College system

BALLARAT Miners starting five member Milly Sharp is the latest in a long line of basketball exports from this city to commit to the US College system, signing with Boise State University.
Sharp has been playing a career-high 23 minutes average for the Miners this season in the NBL1 South, and has been a key driver in the Miners' rise up the ladder, where they currently sit ninth on the ladder on the back of a three game winning streak.
Sharp has a top score this season of seven points, which she brought up at the weekend but it's defensive play that has stood out most with a season-high 12 rebounds against Eltham. She has so far tallied a career of 45 games in her three seasons on the Miners list.
She said she was excited about the new adventure.
"This is something I've been striving for over the last couple of years."
I will be forever grateful for the help and support I've received from everybody here in the Ballarat Basketball Community."
"I will certainly miss playing here, but I hope I can get over there and do Ballarat proud."
Sharp will continue to play for the Miners until she heads over at a yet to be determined time next month.
She is just the latest in a long line of Ballarat basketballers who are making a name for themselves in the US College system, or about about to embark on their own journey.
Most famously is Georgia Amoore who has chosen to continue her college career with Kentucky after stellar career at Virigina Tech.
Amoore was touted as a possible first round WNBA Draft pick this season, but will use the extra year to build even more experience, having followed coach Kenny Brooks to his new home.
Amoore has also been named in the 26-person Australian Opals Olympic squad which will be cut to 12 in coming weeks. Current Ballarat Miner Chloe Bibby and former Miners Jade Melbourne and Zitina Aukuso are also in the extended squad.
Amoore's sister Jemma, another Miners regular, is also set to embark on her College career having agreed to join Sacramento State in California.
She travelled to the United States in July last year, which helped secure the position.
"I went over and played in July in America, so I was able to get some film from that and they had some scouts and they reached out to me," Jemma said after being notified.
"I got to know their head coach and their assistant, who's actually Australian, and I just connected with them really well. Our values aligned and everything just fell into place. I felt really comfortable there and it was something I knew would be best for me."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.