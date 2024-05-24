CHFL R7 preview: three top eight fringe dwellers need to reverse trend

Hepburn, Learmonth and Dunnstown have all played finals in the Central Highlands Football League over the past two seasons.
The Burras and Towners made the cut on each occasion and Lakies finished in the top eight two years ago before not finishing too far away in 2023.
Right now, all three are potentially going to have their work cut out to proceed beyond the home and away series this year.
The way it looks there is every chance just one of the trio will play finals.
What each needs to do to ensure they are not one that misses is start getting more wins over teams which after six rounds sit above them.
Each has struggled so far.
Seventh-placed Hepburn has lost to Bungaree, Daylesford and Skipton, with the only time the Burras have defied this being against Buninyong.
Ninth-placed Learmonth defeated Carngham-Linton, but lost to Bungaree, Daylesford and Buninyong.
Tenth-placed Dunnstown has lost to Bungaree, Daylesford, Gordon and Carngham-Linton.
All get an opportunity to buck the trend on Saturday, but will they be good enough?
Hepburn meets Newlyn at Newlyn, Learmonth makes the trip to Skipton and Dunnstown is away to Buninyong.
They not only have a chance to do so, they must do it if they are to work into a position where they are not relying on teams above them to drop matches.
With two rounds to play before the King's Birthday long weekend break, no one wants to have more than three losses - no matter what their fixture has been like.
Dunnstown already has four strikes beside its name so any more right now is going to add to the pressure already building.
Hepburn, Learmonth and Dunnstown face uphill battles to get the points on Saturday.
Newlyn still remains an unknown factor as to how good it really is and facing Hepburn might be one of the best indications it has given so far.
Outside defeating Skipton the undefeated Cats have not been consistently stretched, but the signs are there that they are ready to cut loose when the chance arises.
Coach Jarrett Giampaolo has had minimal injuries to deal with and they are showing signs of having a forward line as potent as anyone.
Skipton has also had a favourable draw, but it showed enough in defeating Hepburn that Learmonth is going to have to find something extra - especially in attack - to down the Emus. That is as long as it can quell the likes of Rhys Monument and Matt Cullinan at the other end of the ground.
Buninyong is building in confidence and stopping the likes of Joel Ottavi and Jacob Coxall is going to stretch a defence even as resolute as what Dunnstown has to offer led by the likes of Pat Britt and Baiden Cracknell.
EVEN more desperate for wins are Springbank, Rokewood-Corindhap and Ballan.
Springbank and the Grasshoppers rightly started the season with finals aspirations, but right now those hopes are in tatters.
The Tigers sit rock bottom with Beaufort without a win and Rokewood-Corindhap has managed only one victory.
They are almost at the point of return and it does not look any better for Springbank as it shapes up against close rival Bungaree at Bungaree.
At the start of the year this shaped as a mighty battle, but unless Springbank can dramatically turn around its form this is going to be all Bungaree.
Not even injuries have stopped the Demons so far, with them unbeaten after six games and on top.
Bungaree reinforced how well it is going in defeating Gordon.
Springbank still has individual brilliance in the likes of James Thompson, Brant Haintz and Zak Bozanich. They are right up with the best talent in the competition, but the depth just is not there.
Rokewood-Corindhap must defeat Waubra at Waubra if it is to get back on track in any form.
The Grasshoppers are not alone, but injuries continue to take a toll on their top-end.
The Roos will rate themselves some sort of chance, after all they sit higher on the ladder with two wins, and at least on face value have had the better start.
Rokewood-Corindhap goes in as favourite, but as it has shown against the likes of Creswick that means little in the present climate.
The time has arrived for Ballan to start taking advantage of its home ground advantage.
The Blues have shown that their game style under coach Harley Bongart is making it tough for rivals at Ballan.
Leading teams Bungaree and Skipton will lay testimony to that, having been restricted in their scoring opportunities.
Now Ballan has to start turning this into wins - starting with Clunes.
The Magpies have not been able to get their season going despite getting two wins and this is a must for them if they are to even hold the same ground last season.
CARNGHAM-Linton comes off a bye against Creswick at Creswick.
Although the Wickers will still be on a high after defeating Springbank, the Saints provide a different challenge altogether and will find it beyond them.
AFTER all that, there is the match of the round between the unbeaten Daylesford and reigning premier Gordon.
It is the biggest game the Bulldogs' Victoria Park has seen in some years.
Daylesford is well on the way to playing finals and if it managed to get home there that would be a certainty.
The Bulldogs have done a great job so far, but Gordon provides a whole new ball game.
This contest will provide the clearest picture so far as to where Daylesford is.
Losses have been rare for the Eagles over the past three seasons and after going down to Bungaree they will be fired up and never more determined to strike back.
Creswick v Carngham-Linton
Bungaree v Springbank
Daylesford v Gordon
Buninyong v Dunnstown
Waubra v Rokewood-Corindhap
Skipton v Learmonth
Ballan v Clunes
Newlyn v Hepburn
