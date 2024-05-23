BFNL ROUND 7 PREVIEW | Big winners need to be very careful this weekend

KEY TO THE GAME: East Point need to be careful here. After the high of last weekend in a win on the road against Melton there's only one way to go, and a well-rested Ballarat loom as a huge problem. The Swans showed plenty early in the season and despite two losses to top teams since, are very much in the finals calculations. The overall class of the Kangaroos should be enough to get the points, but this is very much a danger game for East Point and one that an upset, or at least a very tight game, wouldn't shock.