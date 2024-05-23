BFNL ROUND 7 PREVIEW | Big winners need to be very careful this weekend

After the highs of last weekend at East Point and Sunbury, this week both need be on their guard against dangerous opponents who will be keen to bring them back to earth.
Both East Point and Sunbury have match-ups this weekend they will start favourites to win, but both will have to be wary of plucky opponents in Ballarat and Lake Wendouree.
The team that has the most to lose - and possibly the most to gain - if other results go their way, is East Point.
The Kangaroos upset victory over Melton last round suddenly has them on the cusp of the top two. And with Darley to clash with the Bloods this round, if the results go their way, East Point could be second on the ladder come Saturday night.
But this week's clash against Ballarat should pose a big test. the Swans were impressive in the opening three weeks before falling short against quality opponents in their last two matches.
But the Swans have been dealt a blow with Rhett Montgomerie returning to South Australia after being delisted from the VFL Bulldogs.
"He's no longer on Footscray's VFL list, and has decided to head back home to Central District to continue playing state league in the SANFL," Swans coach Chris Maple said.
"When Rhett got on board we actually anticipated he'd play VFL every week and we might only see him on byes, but we actually ended up having him for five games and we were thinking we might have got a few more, but he's decided he needs to be playing more state league.
"We'll have to wait through training and VFL selection to see who we bring in, we're hoping Riley Constable should be right to play this week and then maybe Tristan Maple, who's been playing VFL, whether he's selected this week or not, we'll have to wait and see. He's played three in a row, we've only had him once or twice."
East Point's Joe Carmody agrees that his team needs to be on its guard this weekend, but hopes to go in with an unchanged line-up.
"It'll just be dependent on whether Alex Molan plays Essendon VFL and we'll have to make a change there, but otherwise we're hoping to go in unchanged," he said.
"Ballarat has defended really well all season and it's something we are really mindful of. Where the game sits, it'll be as tough as any game we've played this season.
"Our confidence is up there, but we can always refer back to round one. We know our best is really good, but we also know what can happen if we're not at our best, it's pretty close across the board.
"We had to work very hard last week to get the points and no doubt we'll have to do that again."
For last week's other big winner, Sunbury, it's a trip to CE Brown Reserve to clash the ever-improving Lake Wendouree.
The Lakers were so close last weekend to their first win, but should not be disheartened with the result. They had their chances and should be able to build confidence from here.
Just two weeks ago they were within four goals of East Point deep into the third quarter, but couldn't sustain the pace at the end.
Lakers coach Rohan Brown said there was likely to be just two changes from the side that went down to Redan by three points.
"We'll get Felix Fogaty and Ben Hayes back this week, but we will lose Bayley Cameron due to concussion, it'll be a two-in, two-out situation I'd suspect this week," he said.
"We were pretty proud of last week, but we should have four points, most of it was green ticks in terms of stats, yes, you can say we're improving, but we want to win games of footy.
"We need to pick ourselves off the floor and attack Sunbury in the way we want to play.
'I've watched the vision of Sunbury, they've got a new system and have some class players under a really good coach and all of them are stepping up at the moment, they play a great brand of footy. We'll go in with a bit of a plan and hopefully we'll be able to execute and win a game of footy.
"They are a very professional outfit, they'll go in knowing they have to get the job done, As we do every week, we'll do a review on them but we'll concentrate mostly on ourselves.
"The beauty of this league at the moment is that everyone throws up something different every week., It's really interesting to coach against."
Sunbury's Matt White said despite back-to-back big wins over top teams, he was certain there would be no let-up from his side this week.
"We've definitely got a good vibe around the place, but as I've said multiple times now, we're here to win every game of footy we play and Lake Wendouree will be no easy task," he said.
"Our twos are flying and our players know that if they don't perform there are blokes putting their hands up every week.
"We don't need to speak about the game or what happens. The boys know that they need to perform to hold their position in the team."
White said the Lakers would pose another test for his team.
"We'll get Ben Cameron back this week, the VFL has a bye, but we are yet to finalise what we are doing as yet," he said. "We'll sit down and have a look at what Lake Wendouree have for us and we'll go from there.
"They are far from a 0-6 team, there's a lot to like about them and they can definitely hit the scoreboard and do it quickly, we'll have our work cut out."
The match-of-the-round is clearly the game at Darley Park between Darley and Melton.
We're still shaking our head as to how both teams are coming into this week's clash off losses, both giving up handy leads in the last quarter.
This should be a huge match with massive ramifications for both the winner and the loser.
Darley coach Dan Jordan said while his team had dropped a couple of close games, he was comfortable where they were at.
He said this week posed another huge test with some players set to miss.
"I don'r think last week's result will define us, but it will be nice to come out and get one against a quality team in Melton this week," he said.
Jordan said his side was starting to cop some injuries and was looking forward to back-to-back byes in coming weeks.
"We are starting to get a little light on," he said. "We lost (Harley) Inglis last week, we lost (Leigh) Spiteri the week before who are very important forward pressure players.
"You'd have to say Matty Brett is under a cloud, so is Brady Wright, Andrew Azzopardi didn't play last week and he's still bit crook, so it'll be what it'll be this week."
Melton coach Troy Scoble said he expects to make some changes to what will be another huge test for his team.
"We always knew coming into the season Darley would be the benchmark, i love their list, I love their talent. It's our fourth game in a row against sides doing really well," he said.
"We've got a fitness test on Luke Heaney who kicked four last week, he trained Tuesday night and he says he's alright, but whether alright is good enough we'll wait and see and we'll bring in a young player to expose them to a big game, we're not too sure who that will be at this stage.
"Brett McIntyre will come back this week, but he'll play reserves, I expect we'll give one of our kids an opportunity. I get a feeling that whoever wins this game at the weekend will be really happy and whoever loses will say, 'well we know we can work on things', I imagine both clubs will be going in with a similar attitude."
Sebastopol will be chasing it's first win since round one, but will come up against a Melton South opponent who would have definitely penciled in this game as a winnable chance.
While the bye looks like it will work for Ballarat in freshening it up, Sebastopol looks a side crying out for a chance to regroup, but other than the competition bye over the long weekend in June, that doesn't come up for them until round 11.
So it is, a somewhat dicey trip to Melton South this weekend.
Sebastopol coach Tony Lockyer said he saw plenty of good signs last week despite the final margin.
"We actually took a mark about one millisecond after the quarter time siren, we could have been in front and I just wonder what that would have done to the psyche there, but it wasn't to be," he said.
"We'll get two big inclusions this week, Riley O'Keefe will come back as will Luke Kiel, two huge inclusions for us which we hope will really strengthen us up.
"I thought we really matched in in the contested ball last week against the best contested team in the competition, but when they got a run on, we probably didn't do enough to stop that.
"It's our first road trip of the year, we're really excited about the opportunity to go down and have a crack at a Melton South side who no doubt will see this as an opportunity."
Another team that looks like it needs a break is Redan who seem banged up at the moment. But getting the narrow win over Lake Wendouree last weekend will at least give the Lions some confidence that they are good enough on their day.
This weekend though looks a tough clash against a North Ballarat team which just seems to be building its momentum.
Forgot the clash against Sunbury two weeks back, last weekend's 106-point win over Sebastopol was very impressive, considering the teams were level at the first change.
North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney said he felt his team was building into the season well.
"We're game six now, I think we've been pretty solid apart from the blow-out against Sunbury," he said. "We're workmanlike by nature, but effective I think.
"We'll be down another six or seven blokes down this week. Noah Cockerell will miss with a shoulder and Liam Deering has ankle roll so we'll let him have the week off.
"But we will get Sam Glover in from Collingwood. What I love about him is that when he comes back he doesn't try to put himself above everyone, he's probably a 100-game VFL player now, but he comes in, does his role and plays where he is needed."
Another team that has been beset with injuries is Redan who could field up to half a side this weekend of bottom-age players.
Another one has been added to the list this week with Rory Gunsser, who was likely to be leading the best and fairest likely to miss the remainder of the season with syndesmosis.
Coach Gary Learmonth said it was a huge opportunity for a young team to get out on Mars Stadium and show what it was capable of.
"It's always a good opportunity, we need to turn up and give it a red-hot crack," he said. "We'll have four or five that will come back after the bye, but we will lose Rory for probably the year now, he's been our most consistent player, it's an ordinary blow for an 18-year-old who is already in our leadership group.
"Sam Broadbent is out as well, he's done a calf, and to be honest he's the only soft tissue we've had, all the others have been contact injuries, you can't do anything about those and we'll also lose Taj Bond back to the Pioneers.
:"At this stage, I'd expect there could be some under-17s that'll come in and to be honest, I think that will make about 11 underage in the team this week."
But with crisis comes opportunity and it could open the door for the Lions to try something different.
"We'll obviously have to look at how we set up the game, but we're always first and foremost about teaching the guys about beating their man one-on-one, but we've got to look at a few things and see what we can do."
EAST POINT v BALLARAT
@ Eastern Oval
LADDER: East Point 4th (4-1), Ballarat 8th (3-2)
LAST TIME THEY MET: East Point 16.19 (115) d Ballarat 9.9 (63), Round 14, 2023
KEY TO THE GAME: East Point need to be careful here. After the high of last weekend in a win on the road against Melton there's only one way to go, and a well-rested Ballarat loom as a huge problem. The Swans showed plenty early in the season and despite two losses to top teams since, are very much in the finals calculations. The overall class of the Kangaroos should be enough to get the points, but this is very much a danger game for East Point and one that an upset, or at least a very tight game, wouldn't shock.
PREDICTION: East Point
DARLEY v MELTON
@ Darley Park
LADDER: Darley 3rd (4-2), Melton 2nd (4-1)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Darley 13.10 (88) d Melton 12.2 (74), Qualifying final, 2023
KEY TO THE GAME: Not many would have predicted a clash of these two titans with both coming off losses, but so it is after both Sunbury and East Point came from the clouds to win last weekend. It's a real flip of the coin this one, with both team looming large over the season, but neither having quite hit their best. The game will be certainly won in the midfield, but which is stronger? Perhaps Darley Park is the difference here, but both sides will expect to win here.
PREDICTION: Darley
LAKE WENDOUREE v SUNBURY
@ CE Brown Reserve
LADDER: Lake Wendouree 10th (0-6), Sunbury 1st (5-0)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Sunbury 26.15 (171) d Lake Wendouree 7.4 (46), Round 4, 2023
KEY TO THE GAME: Oh how close were the Lakers last week in their loss to Redan? This is a team that looks cherry ripe for a win, it's just unfortunate that they are coming up against the form team of the competition in Sunbury. Sunbury never really got its game going last week due to the pressure from Darley, but when the Lions roared, they roared loudest. This won't be an easy game for Sunbury to back-up with but it clearly one of the teams to beat and the Lakers probably aren't quite at the standard yet.
PREDICTION: Sunbury
MELTON SOUTH v SEBASTOPOL
@ Melton Recreation Reserve
LADDER: Melton South 11th (0-5), Sebastopol 9th (1-5)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Sebastopol 29.20 (194) d Melton South 6.3 (39), Round 13, 2023
KEY TO THE GAME: Two teams desperate for a win, and two teams that would have penciled this game on the board as an opportunity. After the opening round success, the Burra has fallen away dramatically. Two big losses in the past fortnight haven't helped their cause, but surely this is the one for them to finally sing the song. Melton South has shown a propensity to be competitive early in the matches, and if it gets its tail up at home, who knows? But surely this is the game for the Burra.
PREDICTION: Sebastopol
NORTH BALLARAT v REDAN
@ Mars Stadium
LADDER: North Ballarat 5th (3-2), Redan 7th (3-2)
LAST TIME THEY MET: North Ballarat 11.11 (77) d Redan 9.6 (60), Elimination final, 2023
KEY TO THE GAME: We can forget North Ballarat's mulligan two weeks back against Sunbury, the 106-point win last week over Sebastopol is very much their form for this season. Redan is a side that looks desperate for the bye to come as soon as possible. They will get two weeks off after this round to re-group after a horrible run with injury. Redan would be relieved to have got the points on the board at home last round against the Lakers, but North Ballarat at Mars Stadium looks a bridge too far this week.
PREDICTION: North Ballarat
