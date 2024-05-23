It's showtime for Ballarat schools as students take to the stage

The excitement is palpable on and off stage at Mount Clear College where costumed characters are taking to the stage in front of a live audience for the first time in five years.
Alice in Wonderland, the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cats, kings, queens and the rest of the beloved characters familiar to generations have been crafting their performance for the past 10 weeks.
On Wednesday and Thursday their first audiences comprised students from local primary schools and their reactions to the 60-minute productions sent the casts' excitement levels sky high.
"They loved the reaction from the primary school students ... they were really excited on stage," said director Prudence Faravoni.
Ms Faravoni said only one of the cast, a year 12 student, had been part of the school's last live production in 2019 when they were in year seven.
Over that time there was an online production and online showcase, thanks to the COVID pandemic and staff leave, but students were keen to get back to the annual live performance.
This year there are 30 students in the cast, and eight working in backstage roles, with a textiles class helping create costumes and the art club building sets.
On Friday and Saturday the students will perform three shows to staff, family and friends.
It's showtime for many Ballarat schools as their annual live productions take to the stage throughout May and June.
St Patrick's College opened the curtains earlier this month with their production School of Rock, the first show in their new $20 million performing arts centre.
A cast and crew of about 100 Loreto College students are in the middle of their season of the classic P.L. Travers children's tale Mary Poppins.
Performing five shows from May 22 to May 25, the cast have wrapped their heads around Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Chim Chim Cher-ee as they recreate the iconic Cherry Tree Lane.
"This timeless story holds a special place in the hearts of audiences around the world, and we are excited to bring it to life here in Ballarat," said director Lindy Crowe Procaccino. "With an incredibly talented cast and crew of 100 students, we are excited to transport our audiences to a world where anything is possible."
Ballarat Clarendon College's production of Oliver, based on the Charles Dickens classic Oliver Twist, wrapped up last week while rehearsals are well underway for Phoenix P-12 Community's College's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, on stage from June 13 to 15, and Damascus College's production The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time on July 24-27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.