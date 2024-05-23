What does it take to make change in a community like Miners Rest?

The southern part of Miners Rest is divided by a road with a speed limit of 80 kilometres, which can make walking or riding to school difficult.
The Mannion family has been periodically taking the bus to school, but mum Cayla Mannion was concerned about her three children having to cross the busy Howe Street.
"Over the last couple of years there's been a lot of traffic, the area is still 80kmh and people just fly though there," she said.
"It's quite scary."
The Mannion family brought their concerns to Miners Rest Primary School principal Kylie Nissen and the school council worked with state representatives to secure funding for a safer road crossing.
Ms Nissen said the Miners Rest community had a health focus and wanted students to be able to use "the country streets to ride their bikes" or walk to school safely.
"It's those busiest streets that surround our school that provide the problem," she said.
Ms Mannion said she was pleased a solution was going to be explored.
"It is nice that our kids are going to be able to see [the change] ... if you raise something it doesn't always happen quite so quickly," she said.
In the 2024-25 Victorian budget, $1 million has been set aside for an additional school crossing in Miners Rest.
Ripon MP Martha Haylett said she will be working with the department and VicRoads to determine exactly what is needed and the location.
After an almost decade-long process, the Miners Rest township plan was adopted in August 2023
Committee for Miners Rest president Alicia Bond said the guiding document has helped ease concern about where the growth is going to go.
It also guides what actions are needed next to keep developing the township, including changes on Howe Road to improve the streetscape and walkability.
Ms Bond said the township plan involved input from different aspects of the Miners Rest community, and helps maintain the rural feel people wanted to keep.
"It is a great place for families to grow up and that is the demographic of people we have, young families, retirees and multi-generational families," she said.
"My children are the fourth generation to have involvement in Miners Rest, it is quite a significant town for people."
Funding from the 2023-24 council budget has also been set aside money for a flood mitigation study, Ms Bond said.
She said she hopes the study should be done in the next 12 months, and then the next step will be to advocate for more funding for flood mitigation infrastructure and improve drainage.
Despite the cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Miners Rest will still be getting a community sporting facility.
When the state tourism minister was in Ballarat in April, he confirmed this facility would include a "competition-grade oval, sports pavilion, car parking, amenities and change rooms".
