Final day of hearings for Celsius workplace bullying case

Hearings have wrapped up in the Celsius Heating and Cooling workplace bullying case, with the lead police investigator giving evidence.
It was the fourth day of proceedings in the contested hearing for Benjamin Foy, a Ballarat tradie who stands accused of hanging a 17-year-old tradie from a noose at a job site, among other workplace bullying charges.
At the hearing, the court heard from Detective Leading Senior Constable Scott Gordon, who investigated the claims of bullying after the apprentice's mother contacted police.
Detective Gordon conducted interviews with all three tradies at Celsius facing the allegations, as well as the now-18-year-old apprentice, his mother and his girlfriend.
A police interview with Foy on February 22, 2023, where the charges were first brought forward, was shown to the court.
In the recorded interview, Foy spoke on the culture of "f***ing around for Snapchat" which was common at Celsius.
Foy said he and other employees at the company would record themselves joking around and playing pranks on one another while at work.
He said the now-18-year-old apprentice had "never copped anything worse than anyone else", and denied placing pressure on his neck in the noose incident.
Foy also denied forcing the 18-year-old's head into the noose or tying his hands and feet as police alleged. Foy said the 18-year-old had encouraged his coworkers to film the incident for Snapchat.
As the son of Celsius' owner, Foy said he would often be the go-to person if anyone had issues at work.
He said he was surprised to hear the 18-year-old had been struggling with mental health issues due to the alleged workplace bullying.
Detective Gordon said a video was allegedly taken of the noose incident, but police were unable to find it on the phones of anyone involved.
Foy's lawyer David Tamanika did not call any witnesses for the defence.
Prosecutor Bianca Moleta said the noose incident occurred in the context of bullying and harassment of the apprentice by his older co-workers while at Celsius.
The prosecution put forward other alleged incidents of bullying as "context evidence". The court heard the apprentice's hair was sprayed blue by one of his coworkers.
In another incident, the apprentice's hair was cut with scissors.
Ms Moleta said the apprentice was also subjected to jokes about his dead father, and sexual comments about his mother.
"One of the matters your honour would need to consider is whether the noose incident occurred in the context of pranks or banter," Ms Moleta said.
"It puts into context why the complainant was hesitant to disclose what he had been subjected to at work."
Mr Tamanika said what happened in the roof cavity on the day of the alleged incident was "a form of prank or mucking around" - not the serious allegation of assault put forward by the apprentice.
The lawyer said the 18-year-old had a "remarkably complicated psychological history" stemming from his father's suicide, and it was possible his PTSD diagnosis came from something other than the alleged noose incident.
"The court has to be shown there was an appreciable risk of serious injury on what occurred, not a hypothesis of what could have gone wrong," Mr Tamanika said.
The matter was adjourned to June 24 for Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz to hand down her verdict.
The other two tradies involved in the incident, Aaron Devereux and Liam Loftus, have already had their cases heard in the courts.
Devereux pleaded guilty to a stalking charge in March, and was given an 18-month community corrections order.
Loftus pleaded guilty to a single charge of recklessly endangering a person and was placed on a good behaviour bond.
Meanwhile the owners of Celsius Heating and Cooling have indicated they will plead guilty to WorkSafe charges of failing to provide a safe working environment.
The company will come back to court on July 16.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
