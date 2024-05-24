The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Dancing with Our Stars

Eight questions with Ballarat foodie expert Charlie Begelhole

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated May 24 2024 - 10:29am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Blogger Charlie Begelhole is participating in the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing with our Stars 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat Blogger Charlie Begelhole is participating in the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing with our Stars 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Searching for a change of pace during COVID-19 lockdowns launched Charlie Begelhole into the world of content creation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.