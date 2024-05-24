Eight questions with Ballarat foodie expert Charlie Begelhole

Searching for a change of pace during COVID-19 lockdowns launched Charlie Begelhole into the world of content creation.
On social media he discovers and shares different hospitality businesses, under the handle @ballaratblogger using Instagram and his podcast.
He spoke with The Courier about his dancing and fundraising journey for the Ballarat Foundation.
It was a few years ago when COVID and the lockdowns were happening, and I thought to myself, what do I want to do with my life?
I've always liked the of blogging, writing your thoughts down on social media
Not many people were focusing on Ballarat and the restaurant scene was booming, still is.
I thought I'll give it a go and see what happens and it's been really fun.
I've made a lot of really good friends out of it, when I started no one really knew who I was, and now it has become a good networking tool.
I like hearing the story, everyone's got a very unique story of how they got to where they are.
A lot of it is that they were down on their life at some point, and thought, 'no I want to do something', so they went out there and did it.
A good example is Tim Bone, he was a teacher's aide. He went on MasterChef, thought he would do this toastie idea and it has really gone bananas.
He started the trend really and I love stories like that.
I'll be honest, not much. I had seen their sign around and I had known about Dancing with our Stars.
But I didn't really know the intensive work that they did and it has been really eye-opening to see the extent of what they do.
I never did my deb or anything like that, so it is only really when I am at a nightclub or have had a few drinks.
You might rate yourself while you're dancing but you are probably not very good at all.
I've never properly danced before, so it's opened up a new learning experience for me.
Really good - the first couple of times, I was a bit stuck because you look at a video and you think 'yeah I can do that, it's just moving your legs around'.
But it is very specific, you have to point your toes this way, you have to make sure your heels don't touch the ground.
My calves were burning like crazy. I couldn't believe it.
I found it a bit overwhelming at the start, but I am getting the knack of it now.
We have gone through our whole routine and now it is just about ironing out the mistakes.
I'd always wanted to do it but I was always very good at short distances.
I was bad at long distances, I would always go really quickly for the first 500 metres and then I would get to about one kilometre and I would be no good.
But my Auntie Janine messaged me, talking about the marathon. I said 'oh I don't know if I could do the marathon'.
She said she was doing the 5km and before I could even answer she said she had signed me up already.
I was probably the push I needed and the event was really great.
It brought so many people to Ballarat and it was a great atmosphere.
Pretty good, I have been doing a silent auction which has gone pretty well then I've had some donations from businesses and at the moment the Royal Oak are doing a meat raffle for the month of May.
It can be challenging for sure, it's never really easy going into somewhere and saying 'would you be able to donate money?'
But the more times you do it, the more you get used to it.
It may seem like a small town but it has the resources of a city.
The restaurants here are great, we have great entertainment.
It's definitely a place you want to go, it's got everything you need without the hustle and bustle of Melbourne.
