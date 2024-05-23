'Scars etched onto her soul': Years' long prison sentence for rapist

An abusive Ballarat father who raped his former partner has been given a prison sentence.
Elijah Thomas, 26, appeared at the Melbourne County Court on Wednesday to be sentenced, after he was found guilty of two charges of rape by a jury in February.
Both offences were committed on March 31, 2019, following a breakdown in the relationship due to Thomas' abuse.
At Wednesday's hearing Judge Sarah Dawes read a summary of Thomas' family violence offending throughout the relationship.
In one incident on February 3, 2019, Thomas chased the woman armed with a brick, damaged her car and kicked her multiple times.
In another incident on March 6, 2019, Thomas strangled his former partner to the point of her "seeing stars", and bit her on the thigh.
The abuse was not solely physical - on March 4, 2019, Thomas posted two semi-naked photos of the woman to his Facebook page.
After the March 31, 2019 rape, the court heard Thomas sent his former partner a "tirade" of abusive messages, threatening self harm.
In one message, Thomas told his former partner "I am a rapist yes f*** yes".
Thomas pleaded not guilty to the charges and was set to go to trial in November 2020, however the matter was delayed due to the COVID pandemic.
A trial began in Ballarat on June 2023, and resolved with Thomas pleading guilty to 14 charges.
Thomas denied the rape charges, and another trial under Judge Dawes began on November 2023.
Judge Dawes read from a victim impact statement, which told of the trauma inflicted by Thomas' escalating abuse.
Thomas' former partner said she had "scars etched onto her soul" as a result of the offending.
Between the ages of one to six, Thomas was moved around 64 different foster homes before settling at a rural property in Mount Wallace.
He reported being abused as a child by other foster children and carers, frequently running away from the Mount Wallace property.
Thomas had two children with the victim, and has had two more children with his current partner.
His current partner wrote a letter of support to the court, in which she said Thomas had never been abusive during their relationship, and was on the path to rehabilitation.
Judge Dawes said Thomas fell into the "low risk" category for sexual reoffending, and the "medium risk" category for violent reoffending.
Thomas was sentenced to nine years and two months imprisonment, with a non-parole period of six years.
He has served 106 days of pre-sentence detention.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.