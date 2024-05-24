The Courier
Close shaves and potholes: Residents want this road sealed before it's too late

By Bryan Hoadley
May 24 2024 - 4:30pm
John Phillips (front) with (Left to right) Darren Hayes, Leo Liston Ian Dance, John Kearle, Catherine Hayes and Chelsea Hayes on Dowling Road in Mitchell Park on May 23, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence
John Phillips (front) with (Left to right) Darren Hayes, Leo Liston Ian Dance, John Kearle, Catherine Hayes and Chelsea Hayes on Dowling Road in Mitchell Park on May 23, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A group of residents in Mitchell Park fears it's only a matter of time until they fall victim to an "extremely dangerous" and increasingly used road on their doorstep.

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

