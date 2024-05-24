So, you want to help but time's a pressure: the changing volunteer frontier

GLOBAL studies university student Jemima Vivian is part of a changing volunteer force, helping without feeling locked into long-term commitments.
In between juggling demands of studies in Melbourne, work, life and unpaid university placements can make it hard for Ms Vivian to find time to give back to the community, like her mum who does a lot of volunteering.
Gradually, Ms Vivian is finding ways that best suit her lifestyle and interests.
Ms Vivian has been volunteering with Mercy Works, a charity supporting development projects across Australia, and helping to build programs supporting refugee students in schools.
Given the long-term focus of its projects, Mercy Works has been forced to restructure its volunteer program when facing a dwindling number of people able to commit to helping long term.
This is an issue facing volunteer-led organisations across the state as volunteering advocacy bodies work to find new opportunities and structures for volunteering as people face increasingly tighter work and family commitments.
New data from Volunteering Australia shows this issue has been exacerbated amid the rising cost of living.
Mercy Works' change-up allows more students like Ms Vivian to jump on board for shorter periods.
This has given Ms Vivian, who hails from Daylesford, a taste for what might be possible and she was keen to explore other volunteering opportunities about the region.
"I didn't realise how many amazing volunteer organisations there were in Ballarat," Ms Vivian said.
"I've been volunteering in the careers and education sector for refugee students. Work placements in school is often about having a good network and who can help you find a place, which is often something refugee students don't have a lot of.
"We're helping to make career paths accessible at school...Volunteering is such a good way to engage with the community and that is something I have realised is so important since I travelled for a year abroad to study."
The Salvation Army LARF program has also positioned its volunteer structure to predominantly appeal to younger adults and full-time workers.
LARF - life skills, activities, relationships and fun - typically involves one short, evening shift a fortnight. A primary school program works with supporting children in transitional housing while the secondary school program promotes young, safe role models to help teenagers experiencing trauma.
LARF program worker Helena Gray said the shorter time commitment tended to keep mentors involved in the program for longer. Ms Gray quipped little incentives, such as feeding mentors a meal during a shift, also helped.
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales said it was becoming increasingly tougher to retain volunteers in organisations across the community.
The foundation is the region's lead volunteer advocacy body and hosted a volunteering expo on May 21, to help match people with the right volunteering opportunities and interests.
Mr Eales said older generations across the board were tending to reprioritise travel and family.
Some had been aging out of more physically demanding roles, such as emergency services.
He said volunteers helped to keep communities running and had great well-being effects for individuals and society.
Grampians Health, the largest employer in Ballarat, has been building a strong volunteer fleet across multiple sites and programs.
Volunteers are best known for their welcoming efforts at Ballarat Base Hospital.
Grampians Health volunteer services Leah Ferguson said flexibility in roles and shift times, seven days a week, helped appeal to team members across all ages and backgrounds.
Ms Ferguson said volunteers were invaluable in a number of roles helping patients, carers and staff.
"Our volunteers tend to underestimate their roles here," Ms Ferguson said. "They alleviate anxiety and provide so much support."
Debra Calistro said her team often did the "simple" things that made a big difference at the Base Hospital.
Ms Calistro leads the emergency department volunteers who offer tissues, direct people to toilets and have a chat to those who need a friendly face.
They too, work short shift that she said often fit in after work or were popular with mums between the school run, who were wanting to strengthen community connections.
Ms Calistro started volunteering about 20 years ago when the service at the hospital was run by the Red Cross.
It's very simple. You just need to show empathy and kindness.- Grampians Health emergency department volunteer Debra Calistro
The concept appealed to Ms Calistro, whose friend had taken their son into emergency and all they had wanted was for someone to put money in the parking metre so they did not have to worry.
Volunteers have never been allowed to handle money for people, but Ms Calistro said her role was so much more of the important little things in an often stressful environment.
"We are there for the people; we're not there to help the staff," Ms Calistro said
"It's very simple. You just need to show empathy and kindness. It's community looking after vulnerable people when the ED can be the worst day of their life."
Ms Honeychurch is Grampians Health's family violence regional manager, but is best known as the co-founder for online support group Little Stroke Warriors.
She offers her lived experience in raising daughter Emma, who had a stroke before she was born.
Ms Honeychurch said having her own great support, from her husband and friends, was the key to balancing the work-life-volunteering juggle.
Giving back to the community is also something Ms Honeychurch has long made time for in her life, before her experience with stroke.
"Volunteering is part of being a good human-being," Ms Honeychurch said.
"Unless you do it, you don't know how good it feels...it aligns to my values as a person."
