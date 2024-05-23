Big plans for Selkirk land in Ballarat North

This is The Courier's deputy editor Alex Ford with all the big news from across Ballarat.
Ballarat's own Selkirk Bricks - celebrating 140 years this year - is looking into the future, with a plan to subdivide its land between Howitt Street and Norman Street.
Alison Foletta has the yarn, which shows plans for a new business park, and how the old quarry will be rehabilitated.
In court, Alex Dalziel covered the final day in the Celsius Heating and Cooling workplace bullying hearings, while Gwen Liu has a look at some concerning real estate statistics.
There's also a reminder to book in flu jabs from Melanie Whelan, as well as her From the Press Box column covering some spectacular Indigenous footy jumpers and why they're so important.
We've got plenty more in sport, plus a look at this weekend's Heritage Festival activities and a wrap of the current crop of school plays - check it all out below.
Stay warm,
Alex
