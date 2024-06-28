The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Little Bridge Street anti-social behaviour declining, traders, seniors claim

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 28 2024 - 7:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Citizens Club president John Scannell said club members haven't had many issues when using the bus shelter. Picture by Adam Trafford
Senior Citizens Club president John Scannell said club members haven't had many issues when using the bus shelter. Picture by Adam Trafford

A year ago, the Little Bridge Street bus shelter was renowned for anti-social behaviour, rampant with assaults, harassment and abuse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.