Little Bridge Street anti-social behaviour declining, traders, seniors claim

A year ago, the Little Bridge Street bus shelter was renowned for anti-social behaviour, rampant with assaults, harassment and abuse.
But now, traders and the Senior Citizens Club say things have improved, with more money spent and the police presence in the area.
The Senior Citizens Club on Little Bridge Street were once fearful of the spot, but president John Scannell said since the second bus shelter was removed, concerns have decreased.
Mr Scannell said police will pop into the club and check in.
"None of our members have been accosted," he said.
"The way it is at the moment seems to be working."
The club has security cameras around the facility that the police can check if there is an incident.
The use of public transport was vital for many of the 350 odd members, Mr Scannell said, as most use the bus to be able to come to the centre to socialise or attend the daily lunches.
"Most come in via public transport," he said.
"The shelter needs to be modernised - it's been there a long time."
Ballarat Police vowed to tackle out-of-control behaviour in the area including further patrols.
Operation Presidium was rolled out by Ballarat Police Inspector James Templar, where a unit of uniformed police patrolled the Bridge Street area among other locations, to combat the rise of anti-social behaviour in and around the Little Bridge Street bus shelter area.
Acting Senior Sergeant Kevin Lubinsky said the operation worked closely with the council and stakeholders to form a united front, targeting repeat perpetrators and holding them to account.
A year ago, the police called for access to local businesses' CCTV to identify and act upon anti-social behaviour.
Acting Senior Sergeant Lubinsky said confidence had improved from local businesses around reporting.
However, just because improvements have been made and more development was underway at the bus shelter and Bridge Mall, Operation Presidium will continue.
"Moving forward Presidium will be a regular presence in the Bridge Street mall, bus shelter, and other community locations, and continue to provide community reassurance in targeting anti-social behaviour," Acting Senior Sergeant Lubinsky said.
Bridge Mall Traders Association president and Wen and Ware owner Wen McLachlan said Little Bridge Street had gone from an "eye sore" to on the way becoming the entrance of the city.
She said the improvement had been a "shared effort" with police and shop owners.
"There has been a huge improvement since the shelter was removed," she said.
Ms McLachlan said the area was often used as an entrance into Ballarat by visitors and having it as a safe area would benefit the whole community.
Rose's Massage owner Rose Yant said the police presence had made the area better.
"My staff and I feel safer when we see the police," she said.
The City of Ballarat said there had been some improvement with anti-social behaviour since works began to upgrade the bus shelter.
Council development and growth director Natalie Robertson said council was working closely with Victoria Police, the Bridge Mall Business Association, and the Department of Transport.
"Initial works last year removed redundant and poor-quality infrastructure in the area, most notably the eastern bus shelter," she said.
"As a result, we have seen some improvement in anti-social behaviour since these works."
In the 2024-25 council budget, the Little Bridge Street bus shelter will have over $1 million in upgrade funds, $650,000 from the council and a further $450,000 from the Federal Government.
The $650,000 from the council will go towards bus shelter improvements and interchange infrastructure and connections on the southern side of Little Bridge Street.
The $450,000 contribution from the Federal Government, through a Community Safety Grant, will address upgrades to lighting, CCTV and bus passenger safety through bollards and other protective infrastructure.
The upgrade plans will go out for tender later this year.
