The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Preview

BFNL NETBALL | Lakers face big test against powerful Sunbury

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 24 2024 - 10:03am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Croft and he Sunbury teammates have started the season in fine form, with just one loss to date. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Sarah Croft and he Sunbury teammates have started the season in fine form, with just one loss to date. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Just where Lake Wendouree stands in the pecking order of this season's BFNL A Grade will be made a lot clearer on Saturday when it hosts the powerful Sunbury combination.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.