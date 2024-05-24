BFNL NETBALL | Lakers face big test against powerful Sunbury

Just where Lake Wendouree stands in the pecking order of this season's BFNL A Grade will be made a lot clearer on Saturday when it hosts the powerful Sunbury combination.
Missing a host of VNL stars last week, Sunbury lost its first game of the season last weekend when it went down to the unbeaten Darley and now faces a big test on the road at Lake Wendouree, another team that has only lost once for the season.
It was a complete performance from the Lakers last round in a 47-31 win over Redan, Addison Funcke and Melanie Allen showed plenty in attack, both shooting at above 80 per cent, Funcke in fact only missed two of of 20 shots on the day.
The defensive end was also strong with defenders Faith McKenzie, Audrey Domaille and Eloise Ritchie putting the pressure on Redan shooters to have both going at under 60 per cent for the day.
That accuracy will need to be at its best again this Saturday with Sunbury seemingly another level up from the one the Lakers encountered encountered last week.
In other games, it's been a strange start to the season for East Point, who despite winning just one its five matches so far, finds itself in sixth position on the ladder, courtesy of two draws.
One of those draws came against the Lakers just two weeks ago. In that clash the Kangaroos trailed all day, but nearly snatched the win right at the death. What that game did show was that they are capable of fighting out the entire match.
This week's opponent is Ballarat, a team that needs to get motoring if it is to be a chance to play finals.
The Swans have just the one win on the season, that being against Bacchus Marsh. They are well rested though after a bye last round and should put up a strong contest here. But if East Point is a serious finals contender, this is a win it must bank.
The story of the season looks to be the form of Melton South who finds itself second on the ladder after last round's big win over Bacchus Marsh.
While the footballers are struggling, the netballers are flying with most grades at, or near. the top of the table.
The Panthers only loss this year has come at the hands of Sunbury. This weekend they meet up with a Sebastopol side which is still trying to find its best form.
In round six the Burra didn't get out of first gear until after half time which ultimately cost it any chance it may have had against North Ballarat. They went into half-time 15 goals down and would lose by 19. It's clear Sebastopol's best is capable of matching it with the top sides, but whether it can sustain it long enough is the question.
Darley sits clear on top of the table and early days looks to be the team to beat. The Devils should be too strong for Melton here while North Ballarat will start as warm favourites to defeat Redan in the other clash.
