How finishing the airport upgrade could save lives

While the Ballarat airport might not become a commercial zone overnight, upgrading the now-extended runway could save lives when it comes to medical and emergency services.
Along with support from the Royal Flying Doctor Service, City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the Ballarat airport runway needs to be fully upgraded to be a better health care resource for regional Victoria.
RFDS Victoria general manager Andrew Morrison said upgrades for regional airports were important for the service, including Ballarat.
"We are always pleased to see the upgrade of rural and regional airports and runways to improve the safety and availability of aeromedical services," he said.
"On average, RFDS would transport approximately five patients a month to and from Ballarat Airport and feel that number could be increased with improved infrastructure."
In 2023, the Ballarat airport extended its runway at a cost of $8.8 million, with $5 million from council and a federal grant of $3.83 million.
Extending the runway by 555 metres, to a total length of 1800 metres, meant it will be long enough for more aviation uses, including emergency transport.
The extension cut off Airport Road, the main access to the airport, and work is continuing on extending Liberator Drive through the Ballarat West Employment Zone south of the runway so it can become operational.
However, the next step was to have the whole runway strengthened so it can be used by heavier aircraft, including for medical and emergency services.
When the draft airport masterplan was discussed at the council meeting on Wednesday, May 22, Councillor Samantha McIntosh said the airport being accessible for emergency services would save lives.
The Grampians fire earlier this year saw Cr's McIntosh's mother's Pomonal farm razed.
"It's 85 years of my mothers life gone," she said.
"We still don't have an extended runway that can be accessed in those times of absolute emergency."
The draft Ballarat Airport Strategy and Master Plan will be important in identifying the potential role and uses of the airport and explore future opportunities for growth.
In 2023, community submissions were open to shape the plan, and now the draft master plan is available for community review.
The need for the airport and runway to connect regional areas with medical care was highlighted by Cr Hudson.
Cr Hudson said it was a "critical piece of infrastructure" for the city.
"The RFDS communicated with council saying the runway was in a state where they had to consider whether or not they will land in Ballarat or even take out," he said.
"Our health system here, where we are receiving patients from Wimmera, Mallee or wherever, to get them to hospital as quickly as possible - I would hate to see that lasting impact not just to patients but their families as well."
