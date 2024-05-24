Big tests loom for top sides in round seven football action

It's Greg Gliddon here, bringing you this week's footy wrap from The Courier sports team.
Round seven is almost upon us and this weekend we see another set of huge clashes in the BFNL and CHFL.
The feature this weekend is the clash between Daylesford and Gordon who are set to lock horns in the match of the round, with two of the big challengers for this year's CHFL title going head-to-head.
It's the one meeting between these clubs prior to the likely match-up in the finals, so there is plenty of pride and a few bragging rights at stake.
In the BFNL, it's another blockbuster to Ballarat's east with Darley to play host to Melton. Again these two sides look destined at some stage to meet in the finals.
At Eastern oval, East Point could sneak up to second on the ladder if it gets the job done against Ballarat, while in the netball Lake Wendouree and Sunbury will meet in a top-four showdown at C. E Brown Reserve.
This weekend's CHFL live stream thanks to both Shed & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment is the clash between Skipton and Learmonth. Our own David Brehaut will be there to call all the action from 2.25pm.
Have a great weekend
