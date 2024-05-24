Ballarat train services suspended after incident west of Melbourne

Trains on the Ballarat line are partly suspended after an incident at Tottenham, in Melbourne's west.
The Department of Transport and Planning said the Sunbury Line, as well as the Bendigo, Geelong and Albury lines are also impacted.
Coaches are replacing V/Line trains on the Ballarat line between Caroline Springs and Southern Cross station as a result.
"This incident is under the control of emergency services. Train services will only resume when investigations are complete," a Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said.
"We ask passengers to check station platform displays, listen for announcements, and allow extra time for their journey.
"The VicRoads signals team is monitoring conditions and will adjust traffic lights to assist with bus movements."
Updates can be found by visiting the V/Line or Public Transport Victoria websites.
