SOCCER | City needs a win for its own confidence

Ballarat City v Corio @ Corio
Ballarat City's men find themselves in desperate need for a win after proving no match to what appears to be one of the top sides in State League 1 last week.
It was a poor start that ultimately cost Ballarat City in the loss to Sydenham Park last round, but they'll need to dust themselves off this week as they hit the road for a dicey match-up with Corio.
Corio finds itself in the middle reaches of the State League 1 table, much like Ballarat and last round went down 3-1 to Brimbank Stallions.
Its a crucial game for both clubs as just one point separates the sides on the ladder.
A win to City could push it to within touching distance of the top four, but a loss could see it fall as low as ninth on the table.
Saturday's match is at Corio from 3pm.
Ballarat City v Craigieburn City @ Morshead Park
After just one home game in the first five round of the season, Ballarat City's women's team is finally back on familiar turf this weekend when they clash with Craigieburn City at Morshead Park on Sunday afternoon.
City has been super impressive across the difficult stretch to start the season with three wins and two narrow losses to sit in fourth position on the table.
With a raft of home games ahead in coming weeks, the opportunity is there for Ballarat City to jump even higher than its fourth placing on the ladder.
This week's opponent Craigieburn City is one of the sides that Ballarat City looks set to fight for another promotion with as the season unfolds.
While Avondale has cleared off at the top of the table, teams ranked two to six are separated by just one point, Ballarat City currently holding down fourth position with nine points and an even goal difference, while Craigieburn City is fifth, also on nine points, but with a -3 goal difference.
For Ballarat City, it will be relying on the one-two punch Lisie Dodds and Tayte Fraser to put plenty of pressure on the Craigieburn defence.
Sunday's match is at Morshead Park from 3pm.
Sebastopol Vikings v Sunbury United @ Sunbury
Six goals one week, held goalless the next, the Sebastopol Vikings need to find their consistency in season 2024 and this week provides the perfect opportunity to get back on the winners list.
This week's opponent is one they know well Sunbury United, but it's been a very tough season for the Sunbury team which has won just the one game so far and is in a battle for its survival.
The Vikings have shown at various stages throughout the season they are capable of matching it with the best teams in the competition, this needs to be a must win game if they are to be able to push up into the top half of the ladder approaching the half-way point.
Ballarat v Tarneit United @ Trekardo Park
It's a clash of the bottom two teams in State League 5 this weekend with Ballarat looking to get its third win on the board when it plays host to Tarneit United.
Ballarat has been up-and-down throughout the season so far with two wins and five losses and a -12 goal difference, but it's still been a lot stronger year to date than this week;s opponents who are yet to pick up a point.
One thing Ballarat has been able to do in recent weeks is hit the scoreboard, having scored 10 goals on the season as opposed to Tarneit hitting the back of the net just four times for the season to date. That attacking flair should be the difference in this one and Ballarat should get all three points.
Two of the top three sides in the Ballarat District Soccer Association meet this weekend in what should give us a big guide as to who are the teams to beat this season.
Forest Rangers off a huge 8-2 result against Victoria Park last round meets up with Ballarat North United in a clash that pits first against third, with the two sides separated by just one point on the table.
Forest Rangers have been in some rare goal kicking form so far this season, having scored, seven, seven and eight goals in their three wins. But their one loss came at the hands of the other powerhouse team in Vikings, going down 4-0.
Ballarat North United has been impressive in its four wins and a draw so far, so this match should be tight throughout.
In other Division 1 matches, Maryborough clashes with Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh is at home to Daylesford and Hepburn United while Creswick travels to play Vikings.
Meanwhile, Victoria Park, which has the bye in the Division 1, will still have a lot to celebrate this weekend with the 400th game of James Buchanan when the Division 2 side goes up against Bacchus Marsh on Sunday.
In the women's competition, Ballarat White is at home to Vikings, Creswick clashes with Ballarat and Ballarat North United hosts Victoria Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.