Potential prison time for drug-fuelled spree offender

A Ballarat man is waiting to learn his fate, after pleading guilty to a spree of thefts and break-ins across the city.
Brodie Peatt fronted the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to plead to a series of offences committed in May to July in 2023.
The court heard on the morning of May 13, 2023, unknown offenders attempted to jimmy open a security door at a business premises on Grandlee Drive.
Later that morning, the offenders then broke into a business on Ring Road, stealing a Toyota Hilux from the premises.
CCTV of the premises showed a stolen Honda Civic arriving at the business before the Hilux' theft.
The same Civic was later found in Sunshine North. The stolen Hilux was found in Lucas on May 19, 2023, bearing stolen plates.
Blood found smeared on the point of entry at the Ring Road business was sent off for forensic testing, and matched to Peatt months later.
Peatt was also charged with breaking into multiple businesses on July 2, 3, 4, 12, 13 and 17, 2023 - either rummaging through the business' goods and leaving empty handed, or taking power tools and electronics.
The court heard on July 16, 2023, Peatt was spotted in a stolen Ford Ranger on Cargo Way in Mitchell Park, attempting to break into a business' property.
A witness approached Peatt, who said his ute was bogged.
When the witness said he would call the police, Peatt sprayed him in the face with capsicum spray and left.
Peatt was arrested at his house in Wendouree on July 17, 2023, and released on bail in August.
Police searched Peatt's Wendouree home and found a "large amount" of stolen cordless power tools with details and serial numbers scratched off.
As part of the plea hearing, Peatt's lawyer called Peatt's father to give evidence about his son's drug addiction, admission to rehabilitation, and recovery.
The father said he had funded $45,000 in out-of-pocket costs for Peatt to attend a detox clinic while on bail.
Since then, he said Peatt was a "totally different person".
Peatt's lawyer asked Magistrate Guillaume Bailin to not include prison time as a part of his sentence, as it would set back the hard work Peatt had done on the path of rehabilitation.
"What he needed was a wake up call, being arrested was the only thing that could have stopped him," the lawyer said.
Police prosecutor Chris Brown however said Peatt had already been placed on community corrections orders for earlier offending, and found himself in a "cycle" of rehabilitation and reoffending.
The prosecutor asked for prison time to be included in any sentence the magistrate considered.
Magistrate Bailin called the offending "flagrant and brazen", and said a prison sentence "remained an open consideration".
"It is spree offending which is not uncommon in this court," the magistrate said.
The matter was adjourned until May 28 for Peatt to be assessed for a community corrections order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.