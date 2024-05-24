FRIDAY FOOTY FRENZY | All is ready for Round 7

Another huge round of football and netball is ahead in both the Central Highlands Football League and Ballarat Football Netball League and our resident experts David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon are here once again to take you through this week's Friday Footy Frenzy preview.
In the round seven edition, David takes us through a huge round of matches in the CHFL including the blockbuster contest between the big improvers in Daylesford up against reigning champions Gordon.
It also looms as a another big weekend in t he BFNL with the clash between second and third, Darley and Melton, as the feature encounter.
Our weekly preview is brought to us by our terrific sponsors Sheds & Shades by Design with this weekend's CHFL livestream to be the clash between Skipton and Learmonth.
