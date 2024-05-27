Everything you need to know about the Obsidian Dark Beer Festival

Ballarat beer enthusiasts will be able to sample their way through 28 kinds of dark beer this winter, with the Obsidian Dark Beer Festival being launched on June 29.
Four of 14 breweries from Ballarat, two from Melbourne and seven from the rest regional areas in Victoria will bring 28 dark beers on tap to Ballarat in June.
Ballarat's own Dollar Bill Brewing owner Ed Nolle said the essential difference of dark beer was the color.
Last week, the brewery won 2024 Australian International Beer Awards in the category of Australian Gypsy Brewer, marking the third consecutive year they have won the awards.
"It is all done in the malting process - for example, if you bake [bread] for a long time, they will properly go quite dark on the outside, same with the malting process." Ed said.
"The lighter the color of the beer, the less malted or less cooked the malt is. Varying levels will produce different levels of malt characteristic.
"You can play around with that malting process as well. If you remove the husks (the bitter component of that molting process) and you can have dark beer without the bitterness of a dark beer.
"The blend of malts and highlight different factors that you can't do with just a pale beer."
Obsidian Dark Beer Festival director Tom Madden said it was a great pairing between dark beers and cold temperatures.
"Being based in Ballarat works perfectly - it's relatively cold here," Mr Madden said.
Brewing since he was 18, Ed, now 44, said the flavours of dark beers were different from "light and refreshing" beers for summer.
"The dark beers really suit this heavy and rich flavour. Sitting by a fire in the warmth and sipping on a very nice full-bodied beer," Ed said.
"You can serve it a little warmer. The flavours of [dark beer] start exhibiting better when it is warmer."
Ed said Dollar Bill would like to brew a fruity dark beer.
"We might look at blending some fruits with some dark beers, like cherries and plums, " he said.
Ed's partner, Fiona Nolle said they felt excited about bring their unique dark beers to the festival with other 13 independent Victorian breweries.
"These absolute diehard regional people that believe in what they do, and they get to bring that here, and Ballarat gets to try it first is epic," Fiona said.
She said breweries would attend the festival and explain how the beer were made and what they put in it to the visitors.
Mr Madden said "it is the inaugural year" of dark beer festival in the country.
"We have got award winning breweries - Dollar Bill, Red Duck, Cubby Haus and Aunty Jacks," he said.
Mr Madden said some of breweries would release beers for the first time and the festival would also offer the local food.
"Tim's Toasties will be there. Flying Chillies will be offering up their bao and and Campana's will be doing the cheese platters," he said.
Obsidian Dark Beer Festival will be celebrated on June 29 at Ballarat Mining Exchange. Tickets can be purchased here.
