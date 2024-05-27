The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Everything you need to know about the Obsidian Dark Beer Festival

Gwen Liu
By Gwen Liu
May 27 2024 - 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Obsidian Dark Beer Festival director Tom Madden, Dollar Bill Brewing owners Ed and Fiona Nolle. Picture by Adam Trafford
Obsidian Dark Beer Festival director Tom Madden, Dollar Bill Brewing owners Ed and Fiona Nolle. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat beer enthusiasts will be able to sample their way through 28 kinds of dark beer this winter, with the Obsidian Dark Beer Festival being launched on June 29.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwen Liu

Gwen Liu

Journalist

Gwen Liu is a bilingual journalist in English and Chinese with The Courier. For story tips on Ballarat : gwen.liu@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.