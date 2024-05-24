The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Comment/Our Say
Opinion

Why we're campaigning to stop violence in regional areas

Emily Sweet
By Emily Sweet
Updated May 24 2024 - 5:56pm, first published 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remembering the women who died at the hands of violence in 2024: Hannah McGuire, Rebecca Young and Samantha Murphy. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Remembering the women who died at the hands of violence in 2024: Hannah McGuire, Rebecca Young and Samantha Murphy. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

This week, ACM launched a national campaign, How Many More, which highlights the impact of domestic violence in rural and regional Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Sweet

Emily Sweet

Acting managing editor

Emily Sweet is acting managing editor of The Courier. Previously Head of Engagement for ACM, owner of The Courier. emily.sweet@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.