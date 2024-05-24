Why we're campaigning to stop violence in regional areas

This week, ACM launched a national campaign, How Many More, which highlights the impact of domestic violence in rural and regional Australia.
It's here where women are more likely to be victims than in metropolitan areas, but where support is far less available.
Our campaign calls for more funding for regionally-focused preventative and protective measures to address this inequity.
In Ballarat, the crisis goes well beyond the recent deaths of Samantha Murphy, Rebecca Young and Hannah McGuire. Our courts are full of cases involving violence against women and at The Courier, our reporters hear them almost daily.
On Monday, we published a confronting snapshot revealing a string of domestic and family violence cases that appeared in Ballarat Magistrates Court last week.
In one of the cases, a woman stepped outside to find her partner standing in their garden, holding a sawn-off shotgun and theatening her life. It was one of the many threats he would make to her over several months.
In another story we published this week, a woman shared her experience of abuse at the hands of her husband, in front of their child.
"A lot of things happen behind closed doors ... because (some perpetrators) think that for as long as no one sees it, then they're all clear," she said.
These stories make for hard reading.
On Friday, we reported the Victorian government had resisted calls to invest in specific regional family and gender violence prevention measures, despite deaths and assaults occurring at a much higher rate outside Melbourne.
Based on extensive interviews with family violence service workers and victim survivors, ACM sent three modest requests to the Premier that could make a meaningful difference in regional Victoria:
Locally, we've heard a range of perspectives on the issue and ways to address it. And we will continue to hear more.
For the journalists and photographers involved in telling these stories, they are emotionally draining, yet they are some of the most important stories we have a duty to tell.
While it's about creating awareness and educating our community on the role they can play, it's also about providing a safe space for victims who want to come forward.
A conversation with a reader this week reminded me why this campaign is so important. People are making brave admissions to those around them and are coming forward to make changes for themselves and their kids.
In the coming weeks, we will continue providing key resources for our readers on what more can be done within our community.
