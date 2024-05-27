Work smaller than fine dust set to deliver blow to cancer cells

ON an historic brewery site in central Ballarat, a scientist is brewing her own batches of nanoparticles that have the potential to be a game-changer in cancer treatment.
Nanoparticles are about 100 times smaller than fine dust.
Interdisciplinary researcher Apita Poddar is focusing on using nanoparticles as a delivery system, taking drugs and treatments directly into cancer cells and leaving healthy cells alone.
Her focus will be in tackling highly aggressive triple-negative breast cancers and take world-class work at Ballarat's Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute to the next level.
FECRI is based in Ballarat Technology Park at SMB - a site that was a brewery for decades before it was sold to the School of Mines.
This latest nano-sized research is being made in the memory of Mildura's Irene Tellefson, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and received treatment in Ballarat.
As the inaugural Irene Tellefson Cancer Research Fellowship, Dr Poddar will have at least three years to see how far she can take this nano-sized work.
"We already feel like we are on the cusp of discovering something which is going to change the way how cancers can be treated," Dr Poddar said.
"We are doing work with how these nanoparticles and nano materials can be looked at in diseases such as breast cancer. The focus on the more difficult to treat [cancers].
"...It is going to be the critical part to take this research to the next level - to bring it that much closer towards healthcare and patients."
Gavan Tellefson said he and wife Irene became aware of the institute's international work to tackle cancer during the difficult time of Irene's illness. Professor George Kannourakis, who is FECRI's honourary director, had been overseeing Irene's treatment in Ballarat.
The Tellefsons had been "astonished" to find FECRI received no government funding and relied solely on community support and philanthropy.
"Irene resolved very quickly she wanted to address that situation in some way," Mr Tellefson said. "The donation to the institute has been made in accordance with Irene's clear wishes. She had the most profound respect and admiration for George and she would be proud that this fellowship is created in her name."
Dr Poddar joined the FECRI team in mid-2022. She said it had been a fascinating experience for rare disciplinary collaborations on site, such as Professor Kannourakis' clinical and research expertise.
One feature that helps to set FECRI apart is its vast tissue bank, collected from patients, including teenage founder Fiona Elsey, who died in 1991.
Dr Poddar said all this together in the one place was the "kick needed" to take cancer research to the next stage.
Her nanotechnology, using different types of nanoparticles and nanomaterials will be tested to determined how they can be a tool in cancer diagnosis or treatment by themselves and whether, if coupled with a payload, they can can increase treatment efficiency.
The fellowship comes at a time when Dr Poddar is working to correctly guide chemical synthesis and bio application of the nanoparticle delivery systems.
This follows the FECRI focus in immunology to help, as Professor Kannourakis says, lift the fog about cancer cells that allows them to elude the body's immune system.
Professor Kannourakis said this was an exciting step to take in Irene Tellefson's honour.
