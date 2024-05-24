VFL-listed player to make one-off CHFL appearance

A VFL-listed player will play a one-off game in the Central Highlands Football League.
Connor Thar will line up alongside his brother and new Clunes signing Mitch Thar against Ballan at Ballan on Saturday.
Clunes has secured a release from the Werribee Tigers player's home club Lara while the Geelong league has a week off.
The 23-year-old has made three VFL appearances this season.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said it was a great opportunity to have the onballer in Magpie colours.
Connor Thar played with Western Jets for two seasons - earning a place in the AFL Draft Central TAC Cup Team of the Year in 2018.
Then playing with Werribee Districts, he made his VFL debut in 2021, but did not play a game in 2022 owing to a broken ankle.
He bounced back last year with six VFL appearances and also joined Lara with his brother.
That is the second VFL-Listed player to run out with Clunes in two season.s
Will Collis from the Sydney Swans played one game for the Magpies last season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.