How the Raglan CFA came back from the brink

This is The Courier's deputy editor, Alex Ford, with a great spread of weekend reads about Ballarat and beyond.
This week is Volunteer Week, and our multi-hyphenate digital reporter Adam Spencer sat down with the Raglan CFA brigade's 1st lieutenant Adin Gillingham about their busy summer and the amazing volunteers who have signed up since - a must-read.
Mel Whelan keeps the Volunteer Week theme going with a great yarn about how you can get involved in the community, even if you're working a 9-5.
Potholes in Ballarat are always notorious, but what happens when an unsealed road on the outskirts starts to get a lot more traffic than it's designed for? Bryan Hoadley catches up with a former mayor about how work is needed now before there's another fatality on Dowling Road.
There's also plenty of sport, court, and heaps more, and keep an eye on the website for some ripper Heritage Festival coverage - a Courier favourite is always the Dog Beard and Moustache Competition at Hop Temple on Sunday, we'll be snapping some photos there to watch out for.
Stay warm,
Alex
