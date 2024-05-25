CHFL R7 selection update: injured marquee recruit rolls dice

A key forward who looked to have played his last game for the Central Highlands Football League season is back.
Caius Barrenger lines up for the first time since injuring a knee in round three.
He was believed to have suffered another ACL rupture, but coach Shaune Moloney said it had since been confirmed that owing to previous issues in the joint that he no longer had an anterior cruciate ligament in the impacted knee.
He said consequently there was nothing to damage.
Moloney said Barrenger was really keen to give it a try.
The Grasshoppers are aware of at least one other player in the CHFL playing with an ACL in a knee.
Barrenger is one of five inclusions with Sam Carr, Jackson Ford, Jayden Hayes and Tom Fagg.
Matthieu Brehaut (knee), Charlie Long (back), Will Hamer (hamstring), Michael Searl (unavailable) and
Rupert Armstrong (broken fingers) are out
The Grasshoppers are rolling the dice with Barrenger against Waubra at Waubra on Saturday - a must win for them.
In other adjustments made to selected sides announced on Thursday night, Josh Peters (pictured) is also back for Skipton and Harry Biggs has been named for Gordon.
Peters has been named at full back to face Learmonth at Skipton for his first senior appearance for the year.
He returns without any reserves games after having his pre-season interrupted by a knee "clean up".
Peters last played during Skipton's 2023 finals campaign.
Tall defender Harry Biggs is also playing his first senior game of the season for Gordon.
The two-time premiership player has been unavailable owing to work - managing just one reserves game.
Biggs is an inclusion with Tye Murphy and Dylan Anderson.
