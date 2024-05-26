Hairy heritage competition could be set for world stage

Ballarat could put in a bid to host the world beard and moustache title following the success of its annual event held during Ballarat Heritage Festival over the past eight years.
On Saturday the biggest ever Ballarat Beard and Stache competition saw facial hair, both real and fake, from across the country styled and shaped into award-winning creations.
"There were lots of red beards, lots of white beards coming through this time as well ... and a lot of big, big beards," said organiser Braydon Dorney.
The longest beard measured just over a metre long.
"We are definitely seeing more people in our community through the Ballarat Beard and Moustache Union which has more than 500 members now," he said.
"The calibre of beard we had (on Saturday) is a sign it's not going anywhere."
More than 80 competitors, many from interstate, travelled to Ballarat to be part of the growing event and Mr Dorney has his eyes on an even larger prize.
"We want to keep building it up, keep growing it, and our end goal is to bring the World Beard and Moustache championship to Ballarat," he said.
The competition brings together more than 1000 entrants from all over the globe to showcase their facial hair.
Mr Dorney has been in talks with the World Beard and Moustache Association, and next year is likely to put in a proposal for Ballarat to host the event.
"But that will be a four year plan. Like the Olympics you put in a bid at next year's competition for four years ahead," he said.
It was not just Saturday's Beard and Stache competition that competitors flocked to. There was also a Beard and Stache Competition dinner on Friday night which had more than 60 attendees, and the Dog Beard and Stache Competition on Sunday.
"The idea is competitors stay in Ballarat all weekend and there's something beard-related every day to enjoy, along with all the other Ballarat Heritage Festival events," Mr Dorney said.
Jake Warren, the competition's other organiser, said the Dog Beard and Stache competition was an extension from a similar event run by a beard club in Austin, Texas.
A total of 22 dogs competed in the best dressed dog and best dog beard competition which was judged in three categories - style, uniqueness, size and colour.
Mr Dorney said the winner of the best dressed dog was Boomer, who dressed up as a heritage News Reporter.
"It was a stag cross whippet dog - looked very dapper," he said.
Narelle Mackenzie said she couldn't believe her six-year-old Walter won the Best Dog Beard.
She said Walter was styled for an hour on Saturday.
"It's a lot of work brushing and keeping (him) clean all the time. But he's always looked like this even when he was a puppy. (He) is like a little old man," she said.
Beard and stache competitors joined hundreds of others taking advantage of ideal weather to enjoy scores of Ballarat Heritage Festival events across the weekend.
Steam train enthusiasts enjoyed a picturesque 18km trip to historic Lal Lal Station and back as Steamrail Victoria operated 11 shuttles across the weekend in one of the longest running and most popular heritage festival events.
At Sovereign Hill, which hosted its third Heritage Harvest Weekend, thousands flocked to master classes and workshops from celebrity chefs Tim Bone, Julie Goodwin and Darren Purchese, browsed through the market featuring dozens of artisan producer, and other activities drawing on the history of food on the goldfields.
Chef Braden Hike immersed himself in to the full heritage experience on his Oakwood Smallgoods Co stall in the artisan market, serving customers while wearing period-appropriate clothing.
It's not just for the heritage market - it's the market clothing he and boss Ralf Fink wear at all markets.
While selling hundreds of serves of hotdogs, soup and their award-winning smallgoods to Sovereign Hill visitors he donned a tailor made heritage-style suit they have adopted this year.
"We do farmers markets and we believe we sell really nice products so we didn't want to dress casually any more," he said.
"We want to dress quality because we sell quality so we got our suits made up."
Mr Hike, who had not been to Sovereign Hill since he visited on primary school camp 20 years ago, said the Heritage Harvest Weekend was amazing with a wonderful vibe created with bands playing old tunes, singers, arts and crafts.
