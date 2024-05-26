The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Hairy heritage competition could be set for world stage

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 26 2024 - 6:00pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Beard and Stache competition entrants Gary Moyle, who makes the trip down from Toowoomba each year, and Ed Riley. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Beard and Stache competition entrants Gary Moyle, who makes the trip down from Toowoomba each year, and Ed Riley. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat could put in a bid to host the world beard and moustache title following the success of its annual event held during Ballarat Heritage Festival over the past eight years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.