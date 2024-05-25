Infinite MMA gym in Wendouree damaged in early morning blaze

UPDATED
Ballarat detectives are investigating after a suspicious fire at a well-known Ballarat gym in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Fire crews were called to the Infinite MMA gym on Howitt St, Wendouree, just before 3.20am to find the front of the building alight.
Fire fighters had the blaze under control within 10 minutes of arriving on scene.
It appears that most of the damage from the fire was confined to the front of the building and an awning covering the entry way, however a police spokesperson said the building suffered significant damage.
The scene was handed over to Victoria Police soon after 4am with police remaining on scene throughout the morning.
"Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a suspicious fire in Wendouree on Saturday, 25 May," Victoria Police said in a statement.
"It is understood a gym in Howitt Street was set alight about 3.20am.
"No one was injured and the business sustained significant damage."
A crime scene has been established and an arson chemist will attend the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined and the investigation remains ongoing.
The gym hosts classes for children and adults in mixed martial arts, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, wrestling, striking and women's self defence classes.
According to its timetable online, the gym would have been set to open at 11am on Saturday for an 'open mat' session for adult members.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
