The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Infinite MMA gym in Wendouree damaged in early morning blaze

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 25 2024 - 1:15pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police car remains outside the Infinite MMA gym in Howitt St, Wendouree, which was damaged in a fire in the early hours of May 25. Picture by Adam Trafford
A police car remains outside the Infinite MMA gym in Howitt St, Wendouree, which was damaged in a fire in the early hours of May 25. Picture by Adam Trafford

UPDATED

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.