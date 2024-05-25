BFNL WRAP | Melton's big statement as top teams clear out

It was all one way traffic in the Ballarat Football Netball League round seven with the closest margin being the clash at Mars Stadium where North Ballarat finished strongly in a 45-point victory over Redan.
But the big story occurred at Darley Park where Melton made a huge statement in a thumping win over the reigning premiers.
It was a dominant performance from the Bloods who booted the first six goals of the match to open up a 36-point lead at the first change. Braedan Kight booted four first-quarter goals on his way to seven for the match.
Darley started to find their way back into the contest in the contest in the second quarter, reducing the margin to 23 points at main change.
But that was as good as it got fot the Devils with the Bloods lifting to an even higher gear after half time, holding the hosts goalless in huge 16.8 (104) to 5.6 (36) win.
North Ballarat was made to work against a young Redan line-up, eventually pulling away to a 45-point win, 16.13 (109) to 9.10 (64).
It looked like being a big win to the home side, who conceded just one goal in the first half, but Redan showed plenty in the third quarter to reduce the lead, although they never seriously threatened to overrun the Roosters.
The Roosters finished off the contest with six last-quarter goals, three coming very late to pull away to a solid and professional win.
Sebastopol finally got back on the winners list, too good for Melton South, winning 15.17 (107) to 4.10 (34).
It was the first quarter where the Burra got out of the blocks, holding a 46-point lead at the first change. And while it was far from a perfect performance from that point on, it was enough for the Burra to finally sing the song for the first time since round one.
East Point maintained its rage of recent weeks with a big win over Ballarat, winning 17.19 (121) to 8.5 (53).
Just 17 points separated the sides at half time, but East Point put the foot on the gas in the second half with 11 goals to run out convincing winners. Jordan Johnston continue his fine season with six goals for the winners while teammate Bryson McDougall booted five.
If there was any doubt as Sunbury's mindset after two strong wins over quality opposition in recent weeks, it was put to bed quickly as the Lions gave the Lakers a pasting.
Sunbury was never troubled in the 25.12 (162) to 5.4 (34) win, booting eight goals to nil in the last quarter to stamp their dominance. Jake Sutton kicked six for the Lions while Jacob Bygate and Mitch McLean each kicked five.
