Last line of hope: Ballarat cancer patients involved in treatment research

Some of Ballarat's sickest cancer patients are taking part in trials of new drugs that could change the way cancer is treated in the future.
Up to seven patients with advanced cancer, for whom existing treatments have failed, are part of ground-breaking research to develop and test new cancer drugs - their last line of hope in their fight against the disease.
Grampians Health is the only regional health service taking part in phase one oncology clinical research, which is the first human trials of promising new drugs.
Medical oncologist Dr Lizzie Lim, whose specialty is oncology drug development, is leading a team which has several phase one clinical trials underway at Ballarat Base Hospital.
"Phase one trials are early drug development trials," Dr Lim said.
"They are the first in human trials, and so not all of them will make it to the next trial stage. Some may do better than others, some we may find, will not be as effective as we hoped, or some may have issues with side effects."
At any stage there are between one and seven Grampians Health patients enrolled in the trials - a small number because of the intense workload involved in their monitoring.
"Phase one studies are the cornerstone of translational research, which just means we translate promising findings from pre-clinical research in the laboratory in to bedside clinical practice," she said.
"A lot of the time this is the first time a new promising drug has actually been given to people."
The aim of the phase one trial is to determine how much of a drug is safe to give, what happens to the drug in a person's body, what side effects occur, and whether it helps shrink the cancer.
Despite the obvious risks of trialling new drugs, Dr Lim said patients approached to be part of the trials were "overwhelmingly positive".
"Ultimately it could help them live longer. It's something promising, a new alternative ... but a lot of patients speak more about it as altruistic, almost like leaving part of a legacy behind. They want to contribute to the development of cancer treatment and research.
"It's very brave because it's definitely scary receiving something so new, but they can recognise it is how drugs are developed."
Many of these trials test new drugs against any type of solid tumour to see what the tumour's reaction is to the new medication.
As they are not targeting a specific cancer during the trial process, it opens up the new drug to be tested against different cancers to see what the possibility is for future treatments, giving doctors and drug companies the option to further develop medication in specific areas for specific cancers, depending on the effectiveness of the new medication.
Patients enter phase one clinical trials very slowly through a "quite arduous" process of screening tests, blood tests and clinical work ups to make sure they are safe to try the new drug.
Many are dose escalation studies, which means one or a few patients start off with a very small dose of a new drug and if all goes well after a specific time frame and analysis, the next few people will receive a slightly higher dose.
Dr Lim said it was important to offer access to this type of trial in regional areas.
"Cancer patients at this stage don't have a lot of time left and whatever time should be close to family and home. It's important we are able to provide world-leading cancer services and save patients a lot of trouble and increase convenience for them," she said.
"Phase one clinical trials are evidence-based, gold-standard in progressing research to improve the outcome of patients. Without them, we can't have any progress and I believe they should be the standard of care for patients."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.