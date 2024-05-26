The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Last line of hope: Ballarat cancer patients involved in treatment research

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 26 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Lizzie Lim. Picture supplied
Dr Lizzie Lim. Picture supplied

Some of Ballarat's sickest cancer patients are taking part in trials of new drugs that could change the way cancer is treated in the future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.