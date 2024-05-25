The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/CHFL

WINNERS AND LOSERS | All the scores from Round 7

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 25 2024 - 6:40pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS AND LOSERS | All the scores from Round 7
WINNERS AND LOSERS | All the scores from Round 7

MORE TO COME

BFNL

SENIORS

East Point 17.19 (121) d Ballarat 8.5 (53)

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.