WINNERS AND LOSERS | All the scores from Round 7

East Point 17.19 (121) d Ballarat 8.5 (53)
Melton 16.8 (104) d Darley 5.7 (37)
Lake Wendouree v Sunbury 25.12 (162) d Lake Wendouree 5.4 (34)
Sebastopol 15.17 (107) d Melton South 4.10 (34)
North Ballarat 16.13 (109) d Redan 9.10 (64)
LADDER: SUNBURY 24, MELTON 20, EAST POINT 20, NORTH BALLARAT 16, DARLEY 16, BACCHUS MARSH 12, Redan 12, Ballarat 12, Sebastopol 4, Lake Wendouree 0, Melton South 0
East Point 11.9 (75) d Ballarat 4.10 (34)
Darley v Melton 7.13 (55) d Darley 5.8 (38)
Sunbury 22.11 (143) d Lake Wendouree 5.5 (35)
Melton South v Sebastopol
North Ballarat 19.20 (134) d Redan 2.5 (17)
LADDER: To come
East Point 20.12 (132) d Ballarat 1.4 (10)
Darley 8.11 (59) d Melton 5.6 (36)
Sunbury 6.11 (47) d Lake Wendouree 6.9 (45)
Melton South v Sebastopol 8.14 (62) d Melton South 4.3 (27)
North Ballarat 20.18 (138) d Redan 7.3 (45)
LADDER: EAST POINT 24, SUNBURY 22, NORTH BALLARAT 20, BACCHUS MARSH 18, LAKE WENDOUREE 16, BALLARAT 12, Melton 8, Sebastopol 8, Darley 8, Melton South 4, Redan 0
East Point 52 d Ballarat 30
Darley 61 d Melton 33
Sunbury 68 d Lake Wendouree 48
Melton South 48 d Sebastopol 40
North Ballarat 56 d Redan 54
LADDER: DARLEY 28, MELTON SOUTH 24, SUNBURY 22, NORTH BALLARAT 22, LAKE WENDOUREE 18, EAST POINT 16, Sebastopol 10, Redan 8,Melton 8, Ballarat 8, Bacchus Marsh 4
East Point 45 d Ballarat 17
Darley 61 d Melton 25
Lake Wendouree 59 d Sunbury 44
Melton South 59 d Sebastopol 30
Redan 61 d North Ballarat 43
LADDER: MELTON SOUTH 24, REDAN 24, LAKE WENDOUREE 20, DARLEY 20, SUNBURY 20, NORTH BALLARAT 16, East Point 16, Sebastopol 8, Melton 8, Ballara 8, Bacchus Marsh 4
Ballarat 38 d East Point 34
Darley 34 d Melton 30
Sunbury 26 d Lake Wendouree 22
Sebastopol 36 d Melton South 32
Redan 42 d North Ballarat 31
LADDER: SUNBURY 28, LAKE WENDOUREE 24, SEBASTOPOL 20, MELTON 20, BALLARAT 16, DArleY 16, Melton South 16, Redan 16, East Point 4, North Ballarat 4, Bacchus Marsh 4
East Point 36 d Ballarat 21
Darley 49 d Melton 30
Lake Wendouree 44 d Sunbury 18
Melton South 34 d Sebastopol 22
North Ballarat 45 d Redan 30
LADDER: LAKE WENDOUREE 28, SUNBURY 24, EAST POINT 24, NORTH BALLARAT 20, DARLEY 16, MELTON SOUTH 16, Sebastopol 12, Ballarat 12, Redan 8, Melton 4, Bacchus Marsh 4
East Point 38 d Ballarat 16
Melton 41 d Darley 16
Lake Wendouree 29 d Sunbury 27
Melton South 36 d Sebastopol 27
North Ballarat 33 d Redan 22
LADDER: MELTON SOUTH 28, LAKE WENDOUREE 28, MELTON 24, SUNBURY 20, DARLEY 16, EAST POINT 12, Sebastopol 12, North Ballarat 12, Ballarat 8, Redan 4, Bacchus Marsh 4
East Point 45 d Ballarat 30
Darley 81 d Melton 9
Sunbury 34 d Lake Wendouree 29
Melton South 42 d Sebastopol 18
Redan 46 d North Ballarat 38
LADDER: REDAN 28, DARLEY 24, EAST POINT 24, MELTON SOUTH 20, NORTH BALLARAT 16, SUNBURY 16, Ballarat 12, Lake Wendouree 12, Sebastopol 8, Bacchus Marsh 4, Melton 4
FOOTBALL
Carngham-Linton 21.8 (134) d Creswick 10.5 (65)
Bungaree 16.10 (106) d Springbank 8.5 (53)
Gordon 14.13 (97) d Daylesford 8.8 (56)
Dunnstown 9.8 (62) d Buninyong 8.10 (58)
Rokewood-Corindhap 17.10 (112) d Wwaubra 6.7 (43)
Skipton 19.10 (124) d Learmonth 9.8 (62)
Ballan 14.12 (96) d Clunes 6.14 (50)
Newlyn v Hepburn - Match Abandoned
LADDER: BUNGAREE 28, DAYLESFORD 24, SKIPTON 20, GORDON 20, NEWYLYN 18, BUNINYONG 18, CARNGHAM-LINTON 16, HEPBURN 12, Dunnstown 12, Learmonth 12, Rokewood-Corindhap 8, Ballan 8, Clunes 8, Creswick 8, Waubra 8, Springbank 0, Beaufort 0
Trentham 35.15 (225) d Campbells Creek 4.3 (27)
Talbot v Harcourt 15.12 (102) d Talbot.5.3 (33)
Lexton v Newstead
Avoca v Navarre 11.9 (75) d Avoca 10.6 (66)
Natte Bealiba 13.11 (89) d Dunolly 8.12 (60)
Maryborough Giants 4 12 (36) d Carisbrook 4.10 (34)
Trentham 18.10 (118) v Campbells Creek 3.3 (21)
Talbot v Harcourt 17.10 (112) d Talbot 6.8 (44)
Lexton v Newstead
Avoca 12.10 (82) v Navarre 5.9 (39)
Natte Bealiba 10.14 (74) d Dunolly 6.6 (42)
Carisbrook 12.9 (81) d Maryborough Giants 3.7 (31)
Talbot 8.9 (57) v Harcourt 7.6 (48)
Navarre 10.13 (73) d Avoca 11.3 (69)
Carisbrook 9.12 (66) d Maryborough Giants 4.7 (31)
Trentham 15.20 (110) d Campbells Creek 0.0 (0)
Talbot v Harcourt
Avoca 15.11 (101) d Navarre 4.3 (27)
Carisbrook 21.24 (150) d Maryborough Giants 0.0 (0)
Dunolly v Natte Bealiba
Trentham 8.9 (57) d Campbells Creek 1.2 (8)
Talbot v Harcourt
Lexton v Newstead
Avoca 5.3 (33) d Navarre 2.2 (14)
Dunolly v Natte Bealiba
Carisbrook 10.7 (67) d Maryborough Giants 2.0 (12)
Trentham v Campbells Creek
Talbot v Harcourt
Lexton v Newstead
Avoca v Navarre
Dunolly v Natte Bealiba
Maryborough Giants v Carisbrook
Trentham v Campbells Creek
Talbot v Harcourt
Lexton v Newstead
Avoca v Navarre
Dunolly v Natte Bealiba
Maryborough Giants v Carisbrook
Trentham v Campbells Creek
Talbot v Harcourt
Lexton v Newstead
Avoca v Navarre
Dunolly v Natte Bealiba
Maryborough Giants v Carisbrook
Trentham 24 d Campbells Creek 22
Talbot v Harcourt
Lexton v Newstead
Avoca 28 d Navarre 25
Dunolly v Natte Bealiba
Maryborough Giants v Carisbrook
Campbells Creek 20 d Trentham 16
Talbot v Harcourt
Lexton 41 d Newstead 21
Navarre 33 d Avoca 16
Natte Bealiba 46 d Dunolly 20
Maryborough Giants v Carisbrook
Campbells Creek 29 d Trentham 3
Talbot 34 d Harcourt 7
Newstead 23 d Lexton 11
Avoca 19 d Navarre 9
Natte Bealiba 28 d Dunolly 20
Maryborough Giants 36 d Carisbrook 18
LADDER: MARYBOROUGH GIANTS 28, AVOCA 28, NATTE BEALIBA 24, CARISBROOK 20, NEWSTEAD 20, NAVARRE 16, Talbot 16, Dunolly 12, Campbells Creek 12, Maldon 8, Harcourt 4, Lexton 4, Trentham 4
Trentham v Campbells Creek
Talbot 20 d Harcourt 7
Newstead 24 d Lexton 6
Avoca 16 d Navarre 11
Dunolly 10 d Natte Bealiba 7
Maryborough Giants 17 d Carisbrook 9
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.