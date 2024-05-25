CHFL: umpires call off under-18 match midstream

A Central Highlands Football League under-18 match has failed to finish after being called off during play owing to player behaviour.
The Creswick and Carngham-Linton game at Creswick on Saturday was abandoned by umpires after they deemed players were unable to be controlled to their satisfaction.
The CHFL has confirmed three Carngham-Linton players and one Creswick player were reported.
The CHFL is waiting for a report from umpires on the circumstances of the incident and/or incidents leading to the match being cut short.
No announcement has yet been made by the CHFL regarding premiership points.
