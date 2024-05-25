CHFL R7 wrap: Gordon ends Daylesford run, Skipton goes bang

Gordon has brought Daylesford unbeaten run to an end in the Central Highlands Football League.
The reigning premier bounced back from its first loss of the season to defeat the Bulldogs by 41 points at Daylesford on Saturday.
The Eagles took the game by the scruff of the neck in the third quarter - kicking four goals to go from nine points down to a handy 17-point lead,
Gordon then exerted its authority with seven majors to round out an emphatic performance.
Despite the defeat Daylesford remains in a clear second position behind Bungaree.
BUNGAREE kept on its winning way at the expense of Springbank - saluting by 53 points at Bungaree.
John Butler marked his return from a hamstring injury with four goals, while Joel Richardson was again a stand-out in the midfield.
Springbank remains without a win after seven rounds.
Bungaree is a game clear on top of the ladder and now faces Carngham-Linton.
THIRD-placed Newlyn is the only other undefeated team, but in much different circumstances.
Bungaree has seven wins, but in a quirky season for the Cats they have four wins and the equivalent of two draws after being involved in a second abandoned game on Saturday.
Their clash with Hepburn at Newlyn was called off after a serious ankle injury to Jackson Starcevich in the first quarter caused the game to be delayed form more than 30 minutes.
Each receives two premiership points - enough to keep Hepburn in eighth place by that margin over Dunnstown and Learmonth.
DUNNSTOWN had a badly needed win over Buninyong.
The Towners held off Buninyong by four points in a relatively low-scoring affair at Buninyong.
As just its third win it was important for Dunnstown to keep it on cusp of the top eight.
SKIPTON made arguably the biggest statement of the day in demolishing Learmonth by 62 points at Skipton.
The Emus looked like winning by more when it led by 79 points at the last change, but Lakies fought it out with four last-term majors.
BALLAN and Rokewood-Corindhap had their second wins of the season.
Ballan jumped the Magpies and did not look back at Ballan, going on to a 46-point victory.
Caius Barrenger marked his return for the Grasshoppers with seven goals despite playing with a suspect knee.
Rokewood-Corindhap ousted Waubra by 69 points at Waubra.
BUNGAREE 28, 216.93
DAYLESFORD 24, 133.61
NEWLYN 20, 289.29
SKIPTON 20, 173.8
GORDON 230, 136.27
BUNINYONG 18, 115.98
CARNGHAM-LINTON 16 137.45
HEPBURN 14, 131.18
Dunnstown 12, 98.13
Learmonth 12, 90.73
Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 97.96
Ballan 8, 74.79
Clunes 8, 73.19
Creswick 8, 65.25
Waubra 8, 55.43
Springbank 0, 64.5
Beaufort 0, 30.52
Ballan 3.4 7.9 11.11 14.12 (96)
Clunes 0.5 1.8 2.11 6.14 (50)
GOALS - Ballan: C.Micallef 4, H.Bongart 3, J.Kurzman 2, J.Fuller 2, M.Musgrove 1, A.Mullane 1; Clunes: C.Thar 2, T.Nunn 1, A.Bowd 1, L.Saligari 1, J.Robertson 1
BEST - Ballan: B.Colley, H.Bongart, D.Cooper, K.Heafield, R.Bongart, L.Conlan; Clunes: C.Thar, R.Thompson, M.Kasparian, M.Ryan
Gordon 0.3 3.7 7.12 14.13 (97)
Daylesford 2.3 5.4 5.7 8.8 (56)
GOALS - Gordon: J.Clampit 3, A.Toohey 2, E.Crackel 2, M.Griffiths 2, Z.Ryan 1, D.Anderson 1, B.Frazer 1, B.Veale 1, J.Graham 1; Daylesford: B.Jones 2, C.Molivas 2, A.Lambert 1, S.O'Brien 1, T.Lee 1, J.Schroder 1
BEST - Gordon: B.Veale, E.Crackel, J.Clampit, M.Gunnell, R.Clampit, M.Griffiths; Daylesford: A.Boyse, L.Johnston, A.Lambert, C.Molivas, J.Schroder, B.Jones
Rokewood-Corindhap 4.1 9.5 13.5 17.10 (112)
Waubra 1.0 2.1 4.4 6.7 (43)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: C.Barrenger 7, M.Lockyer 3, M.Rivett 2, M.Riding 2, C.Parkin 1, J.Morgan 1, L.Philp 1; Waubra: H.Bond 2, J.Knights 1, D.Jenkins 1, A.Marro 1, T.Ford 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Riding, C.Barrenger, R.Fisher, L.Philp, Z.Priddle; Waubra: T.Ford, M.Mcquillan, A.McPherson, M.Harrison, J.Knights, N.Moran
Bungaree 5.1 10.4 13.8 16.10 (106)
Springbank 2.1 4.3 6.6 7.11 (53)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Butler 4, J.Mahar 3, J.Lukich 2, J.Sardo 1, J.Walter 1, J.Murphy 1, J.Richardson 1, D.Murphy 1, M.Comben 1; Springbank: Z.Bozanich 2, H.Segrave 1, C.Ronan 1, Z.Kennedy 1, K.Maher 1, J.Wilson-Keir 1
BEST - Bungaree: J.Richardson, C.Edwards, D.Murphy, T.Elliott, J.Butler, E.Forbes; Springbank: S.Donegan, K.Maher, Z.Bozanich, B.Haintz, T.Kelly, K.Kennedy
Dunnstown 3.1 5.3 7.6 9.8 (62)
Buninyong 1.2 6.4 7.7 8.10 (58)
GOALS - Dunnstown: T.Wardell 3, B.Whittaker 2, F.Stevenson 2, W.Henderson 1, M.Tuddenham 1; Buninyong: J.Ottavi 3, A.Domic 2, J.Rodgers 1, N.Shell 1, D.Micallef 1
BEST - Dunnstown: M.Tuddenham, C.Tangey, J.Leonard, R.Walsh, B.Murphy, J.Crone; Buninyong: J.Coxall, M.Warner, A.Ebery, A.Domic, L.Burbidge, H.Donald
Carngham-Linton 4.2 9.5 13.6 21.8 (134)
Creswick 3.2 7.3 8.5 10.5 (65)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: N.O'Brien 4, B.Benson 3, T.Scoble 3, J.Faull 2, J.Foley 2, D.O'Brien 2, S.Hopper 1, H.Palmer 1, H.Butler 1, T.Clark 1, M.Knight 1; Creswick: L.Scheele 2, T.Randall 2, J.Anagnostou 1, L.Ryan 1, A.Lovett 1, J.Thomas 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: K.Raven, S.Hopper, C.Lloyd, B.Benson, T.Scoble, L.Hodgson; Creswick: B.Plover, E.Henderson, B.Sternberg, C.Hepworth, M.Hottes, B.Dolan
Skipton 7.1 11.2 18.7 19.10 (124)
Learmonth 2.2 4.5 5.6 9.8 (62)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 4, L.Stranks 3, A.Nestor 3, M.Cullinan 2, J.Draffin 2, T.Cullinan 1, B.Meek 1, J.Wilson 1, J.McClure 1, S.Romeril 1; Learmonth: D.Folkes 3, M.Rowe 2, D.Harberger 1, J.Dunne 1, J.Rich 1, M.Judd 1
BEST - Skipton: D.Phillips, J.Maddock, L.Stranks, L.Lamb, P.Graham, J.Wilson; Learmonth: W.Green, C.Kimber, J.Crilly, J.Rich, E.Prenc, M.McKenna
