Sunbury's class on show in top clash, East Point get rolling

Sunbury has announced itself a genuine threat to the dominance of Darley and North Ballarat in the BFNL A Grade, and in doing so, extracted a little revenge on nemesis Lake Wendouree.
A big first half set up the 68-48 victory with the margin remaining between 15 and 20 goals all through the second half
It was a fast moving, high-octane performance from the Lions, who were unstoppable in patches, firing the ball from one end to the other in a matter of seconds.
And with Rebecca Hicks under the goals, she made sure it was a high-scoring contest.
Sunbury coach Kim Bailey said it was a strong win from her team against a quality opponent.
"We always have a tough game against Lakers, to get that, I'll take that any day of the week," she said.
"We had a slow start last week (against Darley), but that was no excuse. I'm really pleased with the performance, Lakers have only lost the once game as well.
"We all remember what happened in the semi-final last year, so it's good to get one over them."
At Eastern Oval, the new-look East Point, wearing their indigenous outfit, proved too strong for Ballarat.
It was the first half where the Kangaroos gapped the Swans, opening up an 11-goal lead at half-time, before going on to win 52-30 in an impressive display.
It's was a tough start for East Point who had two draws in the opening five weeks of the season, but back-to-back wins puts them in a position back in the mix for finals.
North Ballarat overcame the fright of its life, holding off a determined Redan by just two goals.
Both teams went into the contest understrength with North Ballarat forced to switch its entire back half around.
The Roosters led by six goals at the last change, but Redan came from the clouds to close to within two, but ran out of time, going down 56-54.
One player that North could rely on was Maddy Selmon at goal shooter, hitting 44 from 48 attempts,
Melton South is the other team that is in the hunt, maintaining its second spot on the ladder with a 48-40 win over Sebastopol.
The Panthers also set up the win in the first half, taking a four-lead at the first change, but kicked into gear with 13-6 in the second quarter to set up the victory.
Darley also maintained its outstanding to the season with a convincing 61-33 win over Melton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.