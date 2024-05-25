How volunteering has changed my life

Dear subscribers,
In 2013, United Way Ballarat ran an advocacy program, comprising 10 individuals from the city's business community.
I was one of those participants and we toured organisations around Ballarat to understand the challenges in supporting those less fortunate in our community.
We spoke to volunteers working within those organisations and the impact they had on those they supported, was inspiring.
They included retired teachers, working with disadvantaged families to teach them to read and write well enough to teach their own kids.
They also included people who supported young parents with limited skills to raise their children.
I came away from that tour determined to do more to help. I had strong communication skills from my role as a journalist and felt I could use them to volunteer in some way.
Since then, I've spent more than a decade volunteering with United Way Ballarat, now known as The Ballarat Foundation. I've volunteered extensively within Rotary, including at events like The Ballarat Swap Meet and SpringFest. I've held board positions and sub-committee positions. And since having children, I've volunteered on our childcare centre's committee and participated in countless fundraisers and working bees.
Today marks the end of National Volunteer Week for 2024.
It's an annual week on the calendar that recognises the passions and talents that people bring to volunteering, while encouraging people to consider trying something new, as a way of giving something back.
When it comes to volunteering, there is literally something for everyone, from coaching sport to supporting kids to read. You can teach learner drivers how to drive, or support migrants to learn English. You can help fight bushfires or be a first-aider at major events. The list goes on.
I've met some of my closest friends through volunteering. I've been able to network widely and gain invaluable skills outside of my career. As a working parent, volunteering also allowed me to continue developing skills while on parental leave.
At grassroots level, so many opportunities and goodwill wouldn't flow through the community without volunteers.
Schools wouldn't receive the support they do to provide food to students who may not be getting enough at home. Families wouldn't receive food parcels to help cope with cost of living pressures. Kids couldn't participate in Little Athletics or their dance concerts without the parents who volunteer behind the scenes. And we would have many more isolated elderly residents without the volunteers who pop in for a visit or take them for a drive to keep them feeling connected.
It's a great privilege to be part of that and use your skills to support a better Ballarat.
The biggest question I get asked is how I find the time to volunteer. My answer to that is, if something is important enough to you, you'll make time. It's like anything in life.
The benefits have been endless and I can't recommend it enough.
