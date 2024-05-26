Generators, pumps, quadbikes and more stolen in $35k motorcycle club burglary

Members of the Beaufort Blue Light Motorcycle Club have been left devastated after after thieves broke into the clubhouse and stole about $35,000 worth of gear and equipment, leaving the committee with no option but to cancel a planned ride on the weekend.
The club was due to host more than 100 young riders at its monthly meet on Sunday, May 26, but it was called off on Saturday afternoon after organisers went to the club to begin setting up only to discover what had happened.
Vice president and committee member Des Hudson said nearly everything was taken during the theft at Beaufort-Lexton Road which is thought to have occurred sometime between Tuesday, May 21, and Saturday, May 25.
"We've lost our quad bike that we use for being around the track and being safe, we've lost all of our catering equipment, pie warmer, chip fryer, hotdog and dim sim steamers are all gone ...there's lots of other incidentals that have gone," Vice president and committee member Des Hudson said.
"This is a devastating outcome."
Other items stolen included large generators and water pumps. Some items, including a tractor, drinks fridge, chairs and tables were spared.
It is the first time the club has been targeted. Mr Hudson said it was clear whoever is responsible came prepared and was likely on site for a "considerable" period of time.
"Presumably they used bolt cutters to be able to cut through a couple of the locks, we generally leave the facility fairly tightly locked up," he said.
"(They have) had the means of being able to take a lot of this stuff away ... they've taken all the supplies, all the drinks and everything else that was in the fridge ready to go.
"This is not just a quick grab and run. This has been a very methodical, well thought out plan and someone who has had a heavy truck of some sort to be able to remove such a significant number of items from the club's assets."
Mr Hudson, who is also Ballarat's mayor and a Victoria Police member for more than 30 years, said the club was established in 2010 under Blue Light Victoria.
"(Blue Light Victoria) is a partnership between volunteers with a very close association to members of Victoria Police," he said.
"It is about providing activities for young people (18 years old and under) to be involved with in environments that are free of drugs, free of alcohols and weapons.
"Our club really just started with providing an opportunity for kids in the local Beaufort area to have an organised ride that wasn't necessarily in the bushland. It has adults around them that if they do get into trouble they're able to have that help and assistance."
Police were at the clubhouse on Sunday morning investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
"We're just absolutely disappointed, especially for the kids," Mr Hudson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.